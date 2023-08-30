

A Canada-wide fundraising campaign that helps people in need by revitalizing their living

environments or makes their access to housing easier

From September 1 to 30 , teams from our distribution centres, RONA affiliated dealers and Lowe's, RONA+, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores will be taking part in the Home Sweet Home campaign.

The campaign will reach nearly 180 Canadian charities that help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with special needs or mental health issues.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC , Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating the Lowe's, RONA+, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt banners, is pleased to launch a brand-new campaign called Home Sweet Home. In an unprecedented context of housing and shelter crisis, the initiative aims to support the most vulnerable populations by raising donations to revitalize living environments or make access to housing easier. The fundraising will run from September 1 to 30 in most of the network's stores and online.

"Having a safe, comfortable place to live should be possible for all Canadians. At the RONA Foundation, we listen to the needs of our communities and want to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with special needs or mental health issues," explains Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

Mobilized for the cause

Employees are more than ever committed because they choose their local organization. Customers and partners across the country will then be invited to make donations to support the selected local cause. The campaign will take place in all our corporate stores in the RONA network, as well as in 4 distribution centres, and nearly 30 participating affiliated stores. Online donations are also possible at lowes.ca, rona.ca, and renodepot.com.

About the RONA Foundation

Since 1998, the RONA Foundation oversees RONA inc.'s philanthropic activities and supports non-profit organizations that make a significant impact in their communities. For its 25th anniversary, the RONA Foundation's redefined its mission which is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people living with special needs or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities to learn more about the RONA Foundation and its activities.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was also awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure award in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

