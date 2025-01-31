The goal is to present $1 million to seven selected organizations in support of their construction or renovation projects

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, invites Canadian charities to apply for the 2025 Build from the Heart program between February 1 and 28. The goal is to present $1,000,000 to seven organizations that will be selected after the call for applications, to carry out construction or renovation projects aimed at revitalizing a living environment or making access to housing easier for vulnerable Canadian populations.

From left to right, Josée Lafitte, Director, RONA Foundation, Benoit Laganière, District Manager, RONA inc., David Bessette, Store Manager, RONA L’Entrepôt Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Marc Ayotte, Fondation l’Intermède, Francis Brousseau, Assistant Store Manager, RONA L’Entrepôt Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Michel Saint-Onge, Fondation l’Intermède, François Fournier, District Manager, RONA inc., and Éric Pépin, Assistant Store Manager, RONA L’Entrepôt Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, during the cheque presentation to the Fondation l’Intermède, one of the chosen organizations of the 2024 Build from the Heart program. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

Non-profit organizations that help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues can submit their application by filling out the form available here. Submitted projects will be reviewed by a selection committee and the chosen organizations will be announced during the launch of the in-store fundraising campaign in mid-April.

"Helping to provide a safe place to live for vulnerable people is aligned with the mission of the RONA Foundation. We have been experiencing an unprecedented housing crisis for several years now, so it's all the more important for RONA, a leading company in the construction and home improvement industry, to make a difference in the lives of those in need by mobilizing its teams through its foundation," says Catherine Laporte, President of the RONA Foundation Board of Directors & Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA inc. "Housing is a fundamental need, which is why we support organizations that provide a safe place to live for vulnerable populations," adds Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

To see the charities that were supported by the 2024 Build from the Heart program and to discover the commitments and community initiatives of RONA inc. and the RONA Foundation, visit ronainc.ca. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charitable organization created in 1998. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. It aims to help the victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and individuals with disabilities or mental health issues. To find out more about the RONA Foundation, visit its website at https://www.ronainc.ca/en/rona-foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates and services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. has been one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

