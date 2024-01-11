The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario and PointClickCare welcome new user group for RNAO Clinical Pathways

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - To improve evidence-based resident care across Ontario's long-term care (LTC) sector, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) in partnership with PointClickCare will support more homes in implementing RNAO Clinical Pathways. Representatives from nine homes (Cohort 5) will join the Jan. 11 - 12 orientation launch, which will feature remarks from RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, PointClickCare VP Stuart Feldman and key players in the LTC field. The new cohort will join more than 150 homes that have already adopted the tool.

RNAO Clinical Pathways embed assessments and interventions based on RNAO's world-renowned best practice guidelines (BPG) into residents' electronic medical records. This tool standardizes evidence-based care and measures health outcomes more consistently, benefitting staff, residents and their families.

At RNAO's annual Queen's Park Day last March, then minister of LTC Paul Calandra announced extended funding for RNAO Clinical Pathways (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2026). This funding ensures "nurses have quick and convenient access to up-to-date sector-based practices," he said. It also allows RNAO to educate the homes on its two implementation frameworks and provide support for long-term sustainability and impact evaluation.

WHAT: RNAO in partnership with PointClickCare will host its RNAO Clinical Pathways orientation launch for Cohort 5.

WHY: With extended funding from the ministry of LTC, RNAO and PointClickCare will continue to support interprofessional teams in LTC homes across Ontario in implementing and sustaining RNAO Clinical Pathways to advance evidence-based resident care and improve residents' outcomes in all homes. This tool promotes safe, high-quality care based on RNAO's BPGs to improve staff efficiency, and support legislative and regulatory compliance.

WHO:

Dr. Doris Grinspun , RNAO CEO

, RNAO CEO Stuart Feldman , VP industry market lead ( Canada ), PointClickCare

, VP industry market lead ( ), PointClickCare RNAO's LTC best practices implementation coaches

Nurses representing the LTC homes in Cohort 5

Please note: Grinspun and Feldman will bring in-person remarks the morning of Thursday, Jan. 11.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 11 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET) and Friday, Jan. 12 (8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET) at RNAO's home office (500-4211 Yonge St., North York) and via Zoom.

RNAO's Best Practice Guideline (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) program supports health service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health system outcomes. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

