RNAO's Best Practice Spotlight Organization program welcomes new partners

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is welcoming 17 new health organizations to its world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program. These organizations, spanning all health-care sectors, join RNAO in its mission to optimize health outcomes for people and communities.

The organizations will implement multiple RNAO clinical best practice guidelines (BPG) over a three-year period, and measure their impact on outcomes. BPGs provide nurses and other health providers with up-to-date evidence-based recommendations that improve the quality of care people receive. Each organization will be closely coached by RNAO's implementation science experts.

The organizations are:

Confederation College ( Thunder Bay )

) Fairfield Park ( Wallaceburg )

( ) Fairmount Home ( Glenburnie )

) Glen Hill Strathaven ( Bowmanville )

) Hastings Centennial Manor ( Bancroft )

) Hastings Manor Home for the Aged ( Belleville )

) KFL&A Public Health ( Kingston )

) Norfolk General Hospital ( Simcoe )

) North Centennial Manor ( Kapuskasing )

) Pikangikum Health Authority ( Pikangikum )

) Shepherd Lodge ( Toronto )

) S.R.T. MedStaff ( Toronto )

) St. Francis Memorial Hospital (Barry's Bay)

Sunset Manor ( Collingwood )

) Westhills Care Centre ( St. Catharines )

) Western University ( London )

( ) West Haldimand General Hospital ( Simcoe )

"We are thrilled to welcome organizations from different sectors and regions in the province to the ever-growing BPSO program, a social movement of science. From public health to primary care, home care, hospitals and long-term care homes, as well as an Indigenous-focused academic BPSO and the Pikangikum Health Authority, these partners are committed to building evidence-based practice to improve health outcomes," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, founder of the BPG and BPSO programs. She is particularly pleased to welcome an Indigenous-focused practical nurse academic BPSO for the first time. "We look forward to working with the Confederation College team as we coach them to integrate BPGs into their two-year curriculum. We know that RPN students attending this program will benefit greatly," says Grinspun.

Representatives from each organization will participate in RNAO's BPSO launch in Mississauga on April 25. The full-day event features remarks from Grinspun, Minister of Health Sylvia Jones and Minister of Long-Term Care Stan Cho, as well as presentations from experienced BPSOs.

"The BPSO program has flourished since 2003 under Dr. Grinspun's visionary leadership, growing across Ontario, Canada and internationally. We are confident that these new partnerships will have a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of the people they serve and will inspire others to join in increasing evidence-based practice," says Dr. Michelle Rey-Lloyd, director of RNAO's International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines Centre.

Nine long-term care (LTC) homes are among those joining the program. This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of RNAO's LTC Best Practices Program, an extension of the BPSO program that specializes in LTC. Results show improved resident experience and quality of care, as well as improved provider experience as change agents shape evidence-based practice cultures through the implementation of RNAO BPGs. Learn more about the LTC program online.

What: Health organizations join RNAO's world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization program.

When: Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Who:

Dr. Doris Grinspun , CEO of RNAO

, CEO of RNAO Hon. Sylvia Jones , Minister of Health and Deputy Premier (video message)

, Minister of Health and Deputy Premier (video message) Hon. Minister Stan Cho , Minister of Long-Term Care

, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Michelle Rey-Lloyd , director, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, director, IABPG Centre, RNAO Janet Chee , associate director, LTC Best Practices Program, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, associate director, LTC Best Practices Program, IABPG Centre, RNAO Susan McNeill , associate director, guideline implementation and knowledge transfer, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, associate director, guideline implementation and knowledge transfer, IABPG Centre, RNAO Grace Suva , senior manager, Indigenous Health, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, senior manager, Indigenous Health, IABPG Centre, RNAO BPSO teams including nurses and interprofessional colleagues across different sectors

Where: Legacy 1-3 & Foyer, Hyatt Place in Mississauga Centre (5787 Hurontario St.)

RNAO's Best Practice Guideline (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program supports service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health systems. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

