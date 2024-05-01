RNAO releases evidence-based recommendations on digital health

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - To kickoff National Nursing Week (May 6 – 12, 2024), the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will release its highly anticipated best practice guideline (BPG) titled Clinical Practice in a Digital Health Environment.

This BPG outlines recommendations for nurses and other health professionals to maintain, advance and strengthen professional practice in a digital health environment. It will improve health outcomes and equity for people receiving care across all sectors and settings. This includes any setting where health providers, administrators and managers use digital tools, technologies and services to optimize care delivery and empower people to manage their health.

A 20-member expert panel came together to determine the purpose and scope of the BPG, and to develop questions that would inform the systematic reviews. This interprofessional panel brought people with lived experience together with practitioners, educators and researchers from a range of health and social service organizations, academic institutions, practice areas, and sectors. Co-chaired by the late Dr. Vanessa Burkoski, then chief nursing executive and chief of people strategy at Humber River Health who had first identified the need for such a guideline, and by Maureen Charlebois, Bayshore HealthCare's chief nursing and clinical officer, the panel developed recommendations based on their insights caring for persons and their families when working in digital health environments.

The launch event will take place at Toronto's Humber River Health – one of RNAO's more than 1,500 Best Practice Spotlight Organizations® (BPSO®) and a partner in the development of this BPG.

WHAT: The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) in partnership with Humber River Health releases its new Clinical Practice in a Digital Health Environment best practice guideline (BPG).

WHEN: Monday, May 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

WHO:

Presenters:

Dr. Doris Grinspun , CEO, RNAO and founder of the BPG and BPSO programs

, CEO, RNAO and founder of the BPG and BPSO programs Christine Buchanan , acting senior manager, guideline development and research, RNAO

, acting senior manager, guideline development and research, RNAO Jennifer Yoon , deputy chief nursing executive, vice president, quality, patient safety and risk, Humber River Health, BPG expert panel member

Moderator: Barb Collins, president and CEO, Humber River Health

WHERE: Humber River Health (1235 Wilson Ave, North York, ON), command centre

RNAO's Best Practice Guideline (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program supports health service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health system outcomes. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

