EV6 refined styling incorporates Kia's signature "Opposites United" design language including Star Map Lighting, and horizontal interior theme with curved integrated display

Now available with a larger, next-generation 84.0 kWh battery pack on the powerful 800V architecture, with a targeted all-electric range of up to 513 kilometres

Kia's next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) brings standard over-the-air (OTA) update capability, available Digital Key 2.0

CAD Pricing starts at $48,995 MSRP

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - After making a bold entrance into the EV market nearly three years ago and earning numerous industry accolades, including the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, the significantly refreshed 2025 Kia EV6 is now available in Canada starting at $48,995. Featuring updated front and rear designs, enhanced premium interior touches, and a newly packaged trim adding features and amenities, the EV6 continues to strengthen its position in the CUV and EV segments by building on its award-winning formula.

2025 Kia EV6 (international model shown) (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

"The EV6 has been a pioneer for our new brand, and its' electrified line-up since its launch," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning, Kia Canada. "The refreshed design elements offer our customers even more technology, sophisticated styling with added EV range and offer an accessible price point to EV ownership with the Light RWD trim. We are confident the EV6 will continue to deliver Canadians the features and performance they are looking for in leading edge EV."

The 2025 EV6 is available in the Light RWD trim, Wind RWD, Land AWD, Land AWD with Premium Package, Land AWD with GT-Line Package, and Land AWD with GT-Line Limited Package. Available at Kia dealerships across Canada now. Click here for more information.

CAD Pricing for the 2025 EV6:

New Light RWD: $48,995 MSRP

Wind RWD: $55,995 MSRP

Land AWD: $58,495 MSRP

New Land AWD w/ Premium Package: $59,995 MSRP

Land AWD w/ GT-Line Package: $61,495 MSRP

Land AWD w/ GT-Line Limited Package: $64,995 MSRP

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and always provide customers a better way to move forward.

To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

For media related inquiries, please contact [email protected].