The EV5 is exclusive to Canada for the North American market

One of three all-new EV vehicles to arrive in 2026

Produced at the Kia Gwangju plant in South Korea for the Canadian market

Expected to arrive in spring 2026

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Kia Canada announces the arrival timing of one of three all-new electric vehicles coming to market next year. Exclusive to Canada for the North American market, the EV5 enters into the largest vehicle segment in Canada in Spring 2026.

International model shown (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

This all-new EV SUV will be one of three cost accessible EVs that arrive in 2026 accelerating the success already achieved with EV6 and EV9. The EV5 will increase the adoption of EVs by overcoming the affordability barrier that exists within the automotive landscape. EV5 has leading design, a spacious interior cabin, matched to the benefits of Kia's top-selling SUVs, and the advantage of being battery powered.

Production for the Canadian market will take place at the Kia Autoland Gwangju plant in South Korea. This state-of-the-art plant is designed to support Kia's expansion into the EV market.

Pricing, final specifications and estimated range of the EV5 will be confirmed closer to launch.

Signature Design Cues that Command the Road

Built on the foundation of Kia's design philosophy, 'Opposites United,' EV5 is inspired by the 'Bold for Nature' pillar, based on interaction with nature, informed by the details, shapes and proportions found both in the natural and human worlds. Taking many styling cues from the company's flagship EV9, parallels are observed in the structured, confident exterior lines and commanding stance that EV5 exhibits.

Kia's signature EV 'tiger face' grille and unmistakable 3-dimensional star map lighting pattern will have the EV5 standing out on the road like no other. Along the side, it is sculpted for a dynamic silhouette giving it a dignified and voluminous stance, that will harmonize with the available 18, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs. Cohesiveness continues through to the rear of the vehicle, tied together with combination taillights and a spoiler which not only elongates the vehicle, but provides aerodynamic support as well. EV5 will be available in 8 different colours, two that are completely new to Kia, Magma Red and Frost Blue.

Intersection of Sport-Inspired and Luxury

The EV5's exterior sportiness is brought into the interior, and complimented by luxury appointments throughout, elevating the ownership atmosphere. With soft-touch surfaces and minimalist aesthetic, EV5 will contain the brand's 10 environmentally mindful materials, in line with other Kia EVs, in an effort to innovate and modernize its vehicle interiors. Upon entering the cabin, nearly 30 inches of panoramic screen greet the driver's view, the conduit to all of the necessary conveniences and functionalities the EV5 will deliver on. With total seating for five passengers, comfort is not only limited to the applied materials, but also in dimensions for shoulder width and legroom for optimal well-being. Extending the experience one step further is consideration for ambiance with available mood lamp, which can be adjusted at leisure to match the occupant's style. Storage is ample throughout the entire cabin, especially in the console area, partly in thanks to the shifting mechanism being mounted to the steering column. Cargo capacity will be generous, especially with the completely flat-folding second-row seats and the benefit of additional storage space in the front trunk for items like an adapter or charging cable.

Power of Choice, Choice of Power

Customers will be given an abundance of choice when it comes to EV5. Starting with the power unit, two battery size options will be available: a standard range 60.3 kWh and a long range 81.4 kWh. With various trim options to select from, the EV5 will have availability in front wheel drive and all-wheel drive, suitable for all types of driving styles and conditions in Canada. Owners will also benefit from access to more DC fast charging outlets across the country, as the EV5 will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

