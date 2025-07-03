Record setting first half with 50,302 units sold

Record setting Q2 with 30,021 units sold

Highest monthly sales in Kia Canada history with a total of 10,295 units sold in the month of June

Record monthly sales for Seltos in Kia Canada history with 2,874 units sold

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Coming off two consecutive sales records in April and May, Kia Canada is announcing its best-ever sales month with an incredible 10,295 units sold in June. This has propelled Kia Canada to a best-ever first half, with a total of 50,302 units sold, representing an 11.4% YoY increase.

Leading the way in sales for the first half of the year is the Sportage with 11,860 units sold, followed by Seltos with 9,457 units sold and the Sorento rounding out the top three with 8,223 units sold.

Additionally, the Seltos achieved a record-breaking month, with 2,874 units sold in June. This beats the previous record that has been held since March 2023. Since making its Canadian debut in 2020, the Kia Seltos has been a powerhouse core model for the brand. With an extensive list of impressive design, technology, and convenience features, the Seltos provides Canadian consumers a multitude of options that fit their unique driving needs.

"Achieving this sales record in the first half of the year is a notable achievement and a testament to Kia's brand strength in Canada despite the fluctuating market conditions" says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "We have strong core models with Sportage, Seltos, Sorento, and K4 that continue to earn the loyalty of Canadians. We look forward to a strong finish for 2025 bringing a new line up of products to market next year like the EV5 which is exclusive to Canada in North America."

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

