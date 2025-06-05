Second highest monthly sales in Kia Canada history with a total of 9,845 units sold in the month of May

Record monthly sales for Sportage in Kia Canada history with 2,651 units sold

EV9 sales up 15% YTD

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Coming off its best-ever monthly sales record in April, Kia Canada is announcing its second best-ever sales month with an incredible 9,845 units sold in May. The May sales record is a +19.9% increase YoY.

May represents the most monthly sales in Kia Canada history for Sportage, with 2,651 units sold. The 2026 Sportage received an extensive list of enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience and is available in three different powertrains including ICE, HEV and PHEV, providing consumers with different options to fit their driving needs. The refreshed Sportage is available in dealerships across the country, with HEV and PHEV models landing later this year.

"Achieving back-to-back record sales months is extremely exciting for the brand" says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "The record setting sales numbers for Sportage continue to demonstrate consumer demand and market competitiveness for our number one selling SUV – the Kia Sportage.

We look forward to a continuing trend of positive sales results in the second half of the year."

Leading the way in May sales is Sportage with 2,651 units sold, followed by Seltos with 1,688 units sold, and the Sorento rounding out the top three with 1,590 units sold.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

