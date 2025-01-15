EV6 refined styling incorporates signature Kia "Opposites United" design language including Star Map Lighting, and horizontal interior theme with curved integrated display

Now available with a larger, next-generation 84.0 kWh battery pack on the powerful 800V architecture, with a targeted all-electric range of up to 513 kilometres

Kia's next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) brings standard over-the-air (OTA) update capability, available Digital Key 2.0

MONTREAL, QC, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - After making a bold entrance into the EV market nearly three years ago and earning numerous industry accolades, including the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, a significantly refreshed Kia EV6 had its Canadian unveiling today at the Montreal International Auto Show. Featuring updated front and rear designs, enhanced premium interior touches, and newly packaged trim levels with added features and amenities, the EV6 continues to strengthen its position in the CUV and EV segments by building on its award-winning formula.

"The EV6 has been a pioneer for our new brand, and its' electrified line-up since its launch," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning, Kia Canada. "The refreshed design elements will offer our customers even more technology, sophisticated styling, with added EV range. We are confident the EV6 will continue to deliver Canadians the features and performance they are looking for in leading edge Kia EV."

The 2025 EV6 will be available in Light RWD, Wind RWD, Land AWD, Land AWD with Premium Package, Land AWD with GT-Line Package, and Land AWD with GT-Line Limited Package. It's expected to arrive in dealerships across Canada in Q1 2025.

Styling: A Stronger Family Resemblance

Kia's signature Star Map lighting shapes the new headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), giving it a high-tech look with wing-like graphics that help create a wider, more dynamic appearance. The front bumper sports sharper angles while character lines on the hood that extend to the air intake add contrast and depth to the overall front design. From the rear, three-dimensional taillights also take after the Star Map design language, while the rear bumper adopts a wide, wing-type shape that visually ties the rear design to the front. The 2025 EV6's side profile changes slightly as a result of the front and rear cladding and a more sharply angled side sill molding that enhances the EV's stance. New wheel designs, available in 19 and 20-inch sizes depending on the trim level, maintain the EV6's striking appearance while offering a fresh look.

Inside, the EV6's horizontal design theme enhances the cabin's wide, open feel. The driver-centric layout features a standard curved dual 12.3-inch display that integrates the instrument cluster and centre screen, offering an immersive visual experience. Inspired by the award-winning EV9, the 2025 EV6 now features a D-shaped steering wheel that aids visibility of the new instrument graphics, and an updated centre console with a sleek new finish, all contributing to its elevated high-tech, sporty aesthetic.

The EV6's dimensions have been slightly adjusted for improved aesthetics and comfort. The overall length has incrementally increased by 15mm, thanks to a longer front overhang for a sportier stance.

Performance: Going the Distance

For 2025, the EV6 introduces larger battery options, with the standard 63.0 kWh battery paired with a rear motor producing 167 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The available 84.0 kWh battery has a targeted to all-electric range of 513 kilometres in Wind RWD. The Land AWD and GT-Line trims have targeted ranges of 475 and 435 respectively, an increase of 21 and 29 kms. The powerful AWD configuration combines dual motors to deliver 320 hp and 446 lb.-ft. of torque.

Fast charging remains a standout feature, with the EV6's E-GMPs ultra-fast 800-volt DC charging system. The EV6 also introduces improvements to its Integrated Converter Control Unit (ICCU) with increased output density.

Enhanced ride and handling come by way of improved steering response thanks to a belt-type steering column, while an available electric tilt & telescopic column adds convenience for the driver. To maintain a quiet cabin, the EV6's frame was reinforced while sound absorption materials were added throughout.

For adventurers, the long-range AWD model with the 84.0kWh battery boasts an improved towing rating of 2,700 lbs., which is a 500 lbs. increase over the current generation EV6 and automatically detects trailer weight to adjust the distance-to-empty.

Next-Generation Convenience:

The EV6 will continue to deliver an innovative vehicle experience with Kia's next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with faster processing, and over-the-air (OTA) updates to keep the EV6 up to date with the latest software related to the powertrain, navigation, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Other new tech additions include Digital Key 2.0 which allows customers to use their compatible smart devices as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. The system also supports key sharing via text on compatible devices for added convenience.

Further adding to driver convenience are enhanced parking features including Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, along with Parking Distance Warning. The EV6's flush door handles with automatic deployment are now standard and have been tested to handle Canadian winters.

A Full Suite of Safety:

The 2025 EV6 continues to offer Kia's suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2, with newer features including Junction Turning Vehicle, Junction Crossing Vehicle, Lane Change Side Vehicle and Evasive Steering Assist. Also available is Highway Driving Assist 2, designed to maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions.

The 2025 Kia EV6 will be on display at the Montreal International Auto Show Jan 17th – 26th, 2025 for the first time in Canada. And is now available for ordering through the network of Kia Canada dealers.

