WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Despite the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) remains committed to the safeguarding of our country and keeping contraband goods, such as narcotics, from reaching our communities. The CBSA, Southern Ontario Region, in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Windsor Detachment, announced today the seizure of approximately 21 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and the corresponding arrest of a Brampton resident. The CBSA estimates the value of the suspected methamphetamine at approximately $2.7 million.

On September 22, 2020, a commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, border services officers discovered a duffel bag filled with packages of suspected methamphetamine.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP attended and took custody of the subject as well as the evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Jaspreet Singh, 29, of Brampton, Ontario is charged with:

Importation of Scheduled I substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ; and

; and Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mr. Singh's next scheduled court date is on October 8, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ontario.

"Our border services officers in Southern Ontario continue to protect Canadians and ensure that we keep narcotics out of our communities. We work in partnership with the RCMP to stop the importation of illicit drugs at our borders." - Christine Durocher, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"During these unprecedented times, our O Division RCMP Border Integrity detachments continue to work closely with our Canada Border Services Agency partners to secure our borders and to ensure the safety of our communities." - Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, Border Integrity, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

