OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 23, 2024, Khaled Hussein, a Canadian citizen and resident of Edmonton, and Anjem Choudary, a British citizen, were convicted in the United Kingdom on multiple charges under the Terrorism Act.

Investigators from RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), Northwest Region, working in close collaboration with international law enforcement partners, were instrumental in gathering important evidence to help secure the initial arrests and subsequent convictions of these individuals.

About the investigation

In October of 2019, RCMP Federal Policing INSET, Northwest Region, began an investigation focused on individuals within Alberta who recruit, radicalize, and facilitate entry into violent extremism.

Through this work, Khaled Hussein, a Canadian citizen employed at a local gas station in Edmonton, was identified as a person of interest.

RCMP Federal Policing INSET launched a comprehensive investigation into his activities, including an undercover operation, and discovered that Hussein was heavily involved with the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which is known to be another name for Al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

A number of former ALM followers have been linked to terror plots, including the murder of five people on Westminster Bridge on March 22, 2017, and an attack that killed eight on London Bridge on June 3, 2017.

During this intensive three-year investigation, RCMP Federal Policing INSET in Edmonton were able to confirm Hussein was sharing ITS/ALM information on a global scale on behalf of, and taking direction from, 57-year-old Anjem Choudary, of London.

Choudary, a British national, was previously convicted in 2016 under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom, for inviting support for the terror group ISIS, and jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Upon learning of Hussein's ties to ITS/ALM and Choudary; RCMP Federal Policing INSET investigators reached out to the FBI and NYPD in the United States and the United Kingdom Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, better known as the CTC, where parallel investigations were taking place.

Information was shared between all partners to help move each investigation forward.

In June of 2023, the RCMP discovered Hussein had made plans to travel from Edmonton, Alberta, to London, England, and immediately contacted the CTC.

On July 17, 2023, Khaled Hussein was arrested upon landing in London by the CTC and later charged with the following offences, in accordance with UK law:

S.11 Terrorism Act - Membership in a proscribed organization

- Membership in a proscribed organization S.49 Notice – Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act

Anjem Choudary was also arrested by the CTC on July 17, 2023, and later charged with the following offences:

S.11 Terrorism Act - Membership in a proscribed organization

- Membership in a proscribed organization S.12 Terrorism Act - Addressing meetings to encourage support of a proscribed organization.

- Addressing meetings to encourage support of a proscribed organization. S.56 Terrorism Act - Directing a terrorist organization

Evidence collected in Canada by the RCMP was presented and included in court during the trial of both men and was essential in securing their convictions.

On July 23, 2024, Khaled Hussein and Anjem Choudary were found guilty on all charges.

RCMP's Federal Policing is committed to working in partnership with both domestic and foreign agencies to keep Canadians safe and secure and to protect Canadian interests at home and abroad.

"This investigation is truly an example of how information and intelligence sharing as well as collaboration between countries is vital to stopping the spread of online extremism and radicalization," said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland, Northwest Region, Federal Policing. "It serves as a reminder that extremism can take hold even in the unlikeliest of locations and that we must all remain vigilant."

See something, say something. If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or assist others in committing acts of terrorism, contact or visit your local police department. The sooner you report the better, to help prevent someone from crossing the line into criminal actions.

If you prefer to contact the RCMP directly, non‐emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1‐800‐420‐5805 or online at https://rcmp.ca/report-it.

Valuable observations and reports of suspicious activity often come from people who have seen or heard only hints of planning or preparations. Your report may be the one that helps the police in detecting and preventing a violent extremist attack.

