Two key downtown organizations join forces

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and the Palais des congrès de Montréal are pleased to announce that they have reached a two-year framework agreement. The agreement will facilitate the productive coordination of the two organizations' activities and resources and will improve the visibility of the culture and tourism sectors in the Old Montreal/Palais des congrès–Quartier des Spectacles zone.

Société du Palais des congrès de Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) Thresholds by Michel de Broin © Palais des congrès de Montréal (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

"This alliance between the Palais des congrès and the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership augurs well for rebooting tourism in Montreal, and once again demonstrates the collaborative spirit that drives Quebec's largest city. Our organizations share not only geographical proximity but closely aligned values and missions, including a desire to promote local expertise," said Stéphanie Lepage, Director of Marketing and Communications of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

By pooling their ideas and sharing their experience and expertise, the Palais and the Partnership will be able to offer Montrealers appealing cultural activities and events. Among other things, the agreement will increase the number of potential exchanges, including the exhibition of public art from the Partnership's catalogue and the creation of new installations. For example, Thresholds by Michel de Broin was presented in the Quartier des Spectacles in 2017 as part of the KM3 public art walk; it went on to receive welcome new exposure at the 2020 edition of Saisons du Palais.

"During the pandemic, it is not only natural but necessary for us to join forces with our prominent neighbour, with which we share values and visions for the future of downtown. The Palais and the Partnership are pleased to confirm their intention to work together closely to program and promote cultural activities and events for Montrealers, but with strong potential for international appeal," said Éric Lefebvre, executive director of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.

ABOUT THE QUARTIER DES SPECTACLES PARTNERSHIP

The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, founded in 2003, is a non-profit organization with more than 85 members active in the district. It is responsible for animating the Quartier des Spectacles by programming cultural activities, managing and animating public spaces, providing distinctive illumination and promoting the Quartier as a must-visit cultural destination. The Partnership benefits from the support of the Ville de Montréal.

More information: quartierdesspectacles.com

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre continues to respond proactively to the event hosting requirements prompted by COVID-19. A new leader in hybrid events, it houses various state-of-the-art studios as part of its Palais Média Propulsion service. Through PROGRESS, its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards, the Palais is adhering to the new health standards ratified by the appropriate governmental authorities, at no additional cost to its customers.

The Palais stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." In 2019-2020, the Palais generated $228 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 339 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified.

Visit congresmtl.com.

PHOTO

Download. Please include full credits.

