The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Rob Stewart, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Finance (with G7 and G20 responsibilities), becomes Deputy Minister of Public Safety, effective December 11, 2019.

Gina Wilson, currently Deputy Minister of Public Safety, becomes Senior Advisor to the Privy Council Office, effective December 11, 2019.

Leslie MacLean, currently Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada, becomes Deputy Minister of International Development, effective December 9, 2019.

Jeffery Hutchinson, currently Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, becomes Senior Advisor to the Privy Council Office, effective December 9, 2019.

Mario Pelletier, currently Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Canadian Coast Guard, becomes Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, effective December 9, 2019.

