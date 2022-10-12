OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

David Morrison, currently Deputy Minister of International Trade and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G7 Summit, becomes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, effective October 17, 2022.

Rob Stewart, currently Deputy Minister of Public Safety, becomes Deputy Minister of International Trade, effective October 17, 2022.

Shawn Tupper, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Minister of Public Safety, effective October 17, 2022.

Kaili Levesque, currently Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet, Economic and Regional Development Policy, Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, effective October 17, 2022.

Valerie Gideon becomes President of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, in addition to her current role as Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, effective October 17, 2022.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Marta Morgan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on her retirement from the Public Service. He thanked her for her dedication and service to Canadians throughout her career and wished her all the best in the future.

