The Prime Minister announces appointment to the Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians
Apr 13, 2021, 13:23 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment:
Lisa-Marie Inman, currently Director General, Multiculturalism, Canadian Heritage, becomes Executive Director, Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, effective May 3, 2021.
Biographical notes
