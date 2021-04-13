OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment:

Lisa-Marie Inman, currently Director General, Multiculturalism, Canadian Heritage, becomes Executive Director, Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, effective May 3, 2021.

