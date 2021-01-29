The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General
Jan 29, 2021, 14:51 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General:
Ian McCowan, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, becomes Secretary to the Governor General, effective February 1, 2021.
The Prime Minister also announced that Marie-Geneviève Mounier, currently Associate Secretary to the Governor General, will continue in this role.
Biographical notes
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]