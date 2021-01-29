The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General:

Ian McCowan, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, becomes Secretary to the Governor General, effective February 1, 2021.

The Prime Minister also announced that Marie-Geneviève Mounier, currently Associate Secretary to the Governor General, will continue in this role.

