OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today further to the release of new occupational health guidance from Health Canada that eases COVID-19 restrictions in federal workplaces:

The Government of Canada occupational health update will allow more public servants to work together in larger numbers in federal work settings. It is good news as it will inform departmental planning around where and how federal public servants can work based on their operational contexts, the nature of their work, and the guidance of public health authorities.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach. As the heads of their organizations, deputy heads are responsible for the safety and well-being of their employees. I expect that next steps in federal organizations will be set out in a phased way and that includes sustained employee engagement.

As has been the case from the outset of the pandemic, employees can be confident that every measure continues to be taken to ensure their health and safety in the workplace. And with approximately 95% of federal public servants being fully vaccinated and 98% having had at least one shot, we know the way forward has the strongest of foundations.

Our businesses, families, and communities have all learned to operate in new ways as a result of COVID-19, in order to maintain relationships, to work, and to do business in ways we never would have imagined. The same is true for the Government of Canada. A digital, citizen- and business-driven approach has served us and Canadians well and remains a priority.

I look forward to continued leadership among departments and agencies as they build flexibility into their work models where it is possible and where it makes sense. We will also continue to monitor public health measures to ensure the health and safety of employees is a priority.

And, as the country's largest employer, the Government of Canada will continue to engage with our partners, stakeholders and communities we serve to build a post-pandemic future that is national in scope and diverse and agile in character.

For the latest updates, please consult: Information for Government of Canada employees: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - Canada.ca.

