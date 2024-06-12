STONEWALL, MB, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - At its Board of Directors meeting in Winnipeg this past weekend, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) announced the election of its 46th president, Patrick O'Connor.

O'Connor, who began his new role on June 8, brings over three decades of dedicated service to DUC and a wealth of experience including financial acumen and environmental stewardship. He helped to establish Ride to the Lake in Manitoba, which became one of DUC's most successful events, raising over $1M in funds since its inception.

Pat O'Connor Elected as Ducks Unlimited Canada's 46th President. Credit: Stephen MacGillivray Photography & Video (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Over his two-year term, O'Connor's leadership will bolster DUC's mission to conserve, restore and preserve North America's wetlands and grasslands. He succeeds Roger d'Eschambault, who transitioned to the role of Chair of DUC's Board.

"I am honored to serve as the president of Ducks Unlimited Canada," said O'Connor. "Throughout my career, I've been focused on building relationships, being strategic to achieve a vision and then creating accountability to deliver on results. I believe these skills will serve me well as I help guide DUC activities.

"In many ways we are racing against time. Canada loses more than 80 acres of wetlands everyday day. We see unprecedented floods in our communities, forest fires devastating the boreal forest, catastrophic loss of biodiversity, and the growing risk of extinction for species across the planet. Wetlands are some of the richest ecosystems in the world for biodiversity, and so gains in wetland conservation help mitigate these mounting losses."

O'Connor says DUC will lead the charge to address these challenges by working closely with all governments, Indigenous Peoples, corporations, environmental partners and communities across Canada to ensure healthy wetlands and clean water, for all waterfowl, wildlife and people.

As Canada's largest nature conservancy, DUC makes an impact today that will resonate for generations. As president, O'Connor aims to grow DUC's reach, research and impact, in addition to continuing to attract skilled and experienced new board members.

Along with the election of Pat O'Connor as president, the following individuals were named as DUC officers of the board:

Roger d'Eschambault – Chair of the Board

Shawn Graham – Vice-President

Andre Tremblay – Secretary

"Pat O'Connor's dedication and vision make him the perfect president for Ducks Unlimited Canada. His efforts have not only generated significant funds but have also inspired countless individuals to join our mission. With Pat at the helm, I am confident we will continue to make significant strides in wetland conservation and strengthen our stewardship of the natural world. I look forward to working with Pat to drive our mission to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and grasslands, benefiting waterfowl, wildlife, and people for generations to come."

~ Roger d'Eschambault, Chair of the Board, Ducks Unlimited Canada

About Pat O'Connor

Pat O'Connor remains an active volunteer with DUC since attending fundraising events 30 years ago. He loves all things outdoors, is passionate about conservation and deeply respectful of nature. His hobbies include fishing, hunting, hiking and cycling.

Born and educated in the Toronto area, O'Connor developed a deep affection for the West where he has spent most of his life hopping between Winnipeg and Calgary. He met his wife, Jenny, in Saskatchewan and holds a strong connection to that province to this day. His family lives in Winnipeg and likes to spend time at their cabin in Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

As the founder of Blackwood Family Enterprise Services, O'Connor brings over 25 years of advisement experience to family enterprises, specializing in governance, succession planning and conflict resolution. His business background will be instrumental in forming and maintaining key partnerships across Canada.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. As a registered charity, DUC collaborates with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands critical to waterfowl, wildlife, and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

