Ducks Unlimited Canada Conserves Essential Wetland Within Ontario's Georgian Bay UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

"DUC supports landowners throughout the entire process of conserving the natural integrity of habitats on their land through purchase or donation. Conserving the Honey Harbour property will ensure it remains a key piece of natural infrastructure for the surrounding area, helping to filter water, store carbon and prevent flooding." - Alexis Hand, Land Securement Specialist

This acquisition was made possible with financial support from the provincial Greenlands Conservation Partnership program through the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Land Trust Alliance, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grants administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ducks Unlimited Inc., and state agencies through the Fall Flights partnership program.

"The Georgian Bay UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is renowned for its sensitive and biodiverse ecosystems." said Marie-Paule Godin, DUC's Manager of Provincial Operations for Ontario. "We are grateful to our funders for helping us to conserve an essential wetland within the reserve, increasing habitat connectivity and conserving waterfowl and species-at risk."

In addition to its ecological significance, Honey Harbour Wetland's location near urban areas offers unique opportunities for public engagement and wetland education. Over the next year, DUC will collaborate with local contractors to develop plans for its future management, including exploring opportunities for possible public access, while preserving its ecological features.

"The protection of the Honey Harbour Wetland is a win for both nature and the people of Ontario," said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "Through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership program, we are helping to conserve natural spaces close to growing communities — places where families can connect with the outdoors, learn about wetlands, and enjoy the beauty of the Georgian Bay Biosphere for years to come."

As wetland loss in southern Ontario continues to threaten biodiversity and the many benefits wetlands provide—such as flood mitigation, carbon storage and water filtration—this acquisition represents an essential step in conserving these vital near-urban habitats for future generations.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, peatlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF focuses on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada's ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

Greenlands Conservation Partnership Program

The Greenlands Conservation Partnership program is the single largest provincial fund to secure private land in Ontario. This unique program, administered by the Ontario Land Trust Alliance, leverages non-governmental dollars to acquire, restore and manage privately owned natural areas such as wetlands, grasslands and forests. For every dollar of provincial funding provided, grant recipients match it with a minimum of $2 from other conservation partners, including individual donors, foundations and other levels of government. Since 2020, the Ontario government has invested $58 million into the program, which has helped to protect over 430,000 acres (174,310 hectares) of private land across the province – more than 2.75 times the size of Toronto.

