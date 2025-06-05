Gearing up for conservation: Trucks for Ducks shifts into its second year

This year's grand prize is a Safari Condo Mercedes Sprinter XL FLEX 22, valued at nearly $240,000, combining luxury and versatility in a sleek, adventure-ready design. With a well-equipped interior, off-grid capabilities and premium features, it's built for comfort and the freedom to explore.

New this year is a Rocky Mountaineer luxury rail experience for two. Prize winners can witness the wonders and majesty of the Rockies while enjoying world-class rail service and luxurious hotel accommodations. This prize is a travel voucher valued at $30,000.

What's else new in Trucks for Ducks?

This year's sweepstakes features a single prize pool across New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island .

Early bird prizes include $10K travel vouchers to one of four Atlantic Canada destinations; Kouchibouguac National Park, New Brunswick, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia, Rodd Crowbush Golf & Beach Resort, Prince Edward Island, and Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland

Ticket prices now include packages of 3 tickets for $50, 7 tickets for $100 as well as single ticket purchases for $20.

, as well as The campaign is aiming to raise over $200,000 in support of DUC conservation.

For complete contest terms and conditions including how to enter with or without a purchase, please visit: Terms and conditions.

Conserving wetlands benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people. Thanks to this tremendous support from partners like MacGillivray Injury Law, DUC can deliver innovative nature-based solutions that improve the lives and well-being of Canadians, while ensuring abundant wetlands and waterfowl for generations to come.

"The return of Trucks for Ducks is a celebration of Atlantic Canadians coming together to conserve the places we all cherish," said Adam Campbell, DUC's manager of provincial operations for Atlantic Canada. "With every ticket purchased, we're investing in healthier wetlands, stronger communities and a more resilient future for wildlife and people alike."

Atlantic Canada is home to an incredible variety of wildlife and ecosystems. DUC actively manages over 52,000 acres of wetlands across the region, supported by 550 water control structures and dykes. Of these, 160 projects feature fishways—special passages that allow fish to move freely in and out of wetland habitats, supporting both biodiversity and healthy aquatic systems.

DUC recently announced the conservation of two salt marshes on Nova Scotia's South Shore. Melbourne Lake and McLean's Lake Salt Marshes are both located near provincial parks, wilderness areas and bird sanctuaries. Wetlands such as these are natural landscapes for people to enjoy our traditional pastimes, like birdwatching, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Wetlands at work quietly do it all.

Learn more about DUC's conservation, community and education success in Atlantic Canada.

Watch now: Wetlands at work video

About MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law

Founded in 1994, MacGillivray Injury Law has grown into the largest injury and disability law firm in Atlantic Canada, with offices in Halifax, New Glasgow, Moncton, and St. John's, and serves Prince Edward Island. MacGillivray Injury Law is proud to serve Atlantic Canadians who have been injured in car accidents or denied disability benefits. Visit: Atlantic Canada's Injury & Disability Lawyers

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

