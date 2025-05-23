Canadians from coast to coast are invited to host a race, volunteer or register for Duck and Run 2025. Participants can get started today by setting fundraising goals and sparking interest with local participants and supporters. Each step helps ensure a brighter future for Canada's wetlands. Participants can register for just $30 for adults or $15 for youth.

Hosting races and setting goals

Inspire your workplace or unite your community in conservation by hosting a race. DUC provides the tools to support your Duck and Run and raise awareness about wetland conservation in Canada. Race hosts can simply identify a trail, park or route and we'll provide the necessary resources for a successful event that supports conservation efforts. DUC also provides creative assets to help spread the word and assist in fundraising efforts.

Why race for wetlands?

Wetlands are invaluable and essential parts of the Canadian landscape. They clean our water, provide resilience from floods and fires, store carbon and provide habitat for wildlife. They are natural spaces where Canadians come together for recreation and wellness. Their health directly impacts our environment, economy, our communities and quality of life.

By the numbers

Wetlands are incredible ecosystems that need our help. Many have already been lost and more are destroyed every day. Lace up for Duck and Run and join us in safeguarding these vital spaces. Every step counts!

550 species rely on wetlands

97 of these species are at risk

$80K raised in 2024

Building on success

Duck and Run 2025 reflects DUC's commitment to continuous improvement and growth. In addition to the growing number of participants year after year, this year's race includes a new fundraising app that will simplify fundraising and celebrate achievements.



For the first time, Duck and Run will be held in the province of Québec! The Québec race will be at Grand-Héron Park in Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier on June 14, 2025 at 10:00.

Uniting a country of conservation champions

Duck and Runs provide an opportunity for Canadians of all ages to connect with nature while supporting a vital cause. From scenic routes to the camaraderie of like-minded conservation enthusiasts, each run highlights the importance of wetlands to biodiversity, climate resilience and the communities that depend on them.

Learn more and register

For more information about Duck and Run 2025, including event locations, registration details and fundraising opportunities, visit www.ducks.ca/run.

Duck and Run resources

Spread the word about Duck and Run with images and documents designed specifically for participants and race directors to use in social media, email and more.

Sponsored by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Canada

DUC is grateful to Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Canada for its sponsorship and support over the past three years. Last year, Duck and Run raised over $80k to help conserve and restore Canada's precious wetlands and this year, we're on track to exceeding our goals with even more races, participants and fundraising in store.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

