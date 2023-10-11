MONTRÉAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) has chosen Montréal as its host city for the 2026 edition of the World Tunnel Congress (WTC). May 18 through 21, 2026, over 2,000 professionals from across the globe will attend what is considered the tunnelling industry's flagship event. The WTC will bring significant intellectual wealth as well as nearly $6.5 million in economic benefits to Québec.

The product of a 15-month bidding process, being awarded the 2026 WTC constitutes a tremendous opportunity to raise the profile of Québec and Canadian tunnelling professionals. Through conferences, workshops and technical workgroups, participants will be able to exchange innovative ideas and discuss the latest advancements in tunnelling and underground excavation. "Connecting Communities Through Underground Infrastructure" will be the theme of the Congress, which will feature high-level presentations, special sessions and networking events. The WTC will also house a large exhibition hall with 150+ exhibitors.

Broadening the reach of Canada's tunnelling industry

Canada is home to one of the most progressive tunnelling industries worldwide. Some of the numerous large-scale projects recently completed here include: the Romaine hydropower generating station in Québec; using the largest rock boring machinery in the world for the Sir Adam Beck power tunnels in Ontario; pushing the limits of Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) and slurry tunnelling on the Port Mann Water Tunnel and Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnels in British Columbia.

The city of Montréal is tailormade for fostering international partnerships. It is widely reputed for its civil engineering expertise and enjoys a rich tunnelling history, including its famed RESO underground city.

ITA's 79 member countries and executive committee awarded Montréal the 2026 WTC at their May general assembly in Athens during the 2023 WTC. The last WTC held in Canada was in 2010, in Vancouver.

Quotations

"Montreal is a lively metropolis with a very special charm, many challenging tunnelling projects and, with its underground city, unique in the urban development of underground living space. I am already looking forward to WTC 2026, to see tunnel builders and friends from all over the world again in Montreal and to experience this impressive city with them."– Roland Herr, Executive Director of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association

"The Tunnelling Association of Canada is grateful to the International Tunnelling Association for selecting Montreal as the host city for WTC2026. The tunnelling industry in Canada is very active and the success of these tunnelling projects is generating ever greater interest in the application of tunnelling technologies to solve some of societies greatest infrastructure challenges. The World Tunnel Congress is the premiere global tunnelling event and an unmatched opportunity for Canada to demonstrate our tunnelling capabilities and to exchange the knowledge needed to further advance this critical industry. TAC will draw on its history of hosting highly successful national and international conferences and looks forward to welcoming the tunnelling world to Montreal in 2026!"– Bruce Downing, President of the Tunnelling Association of Canada

"The World Tunnel Congress represents a unique opportunity for our city to shine on the international stage as a civil engineering hub. Ours is the perfect setting for stimulating the exchange of ideas and foster innovations in tunnelling. I would like to thank Tourisme Montréal as well as highlight the excellent collaboration between the Tunnelling Association of Canada, local experts and our team at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Their synergy contributed to Montréal winning the bid to host this prestigious event in 2026." – Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"With its rich history and extensive expertise in civil engineering, our destination offers an inspiring backdrop for this World Tunnel Congress. This event will bring together experts from around the world to discuss the future of underground infrastructure. We cannot wait to share our vibrant culture, exceptional cuisine, and warm hospitality with all the attendees. In a city famous for its underground network, you'll be sure to enjoy memorable discussions in and amongst our iconic skyscrapers and tunnels." – Yves Lalumière, CEO of Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montreal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for six years in a row. congresmtl.com.

