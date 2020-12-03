A spectacular canvas ready to welcome you The three new immersive rooms are housed on the main floor of the Palais. They include 105 laser projectors and 119 surround sound speakers. All part of the state-of-the-art equipment making possible 360° projections on walls and floors that will capture the imagination of one and all. These spectacular settings, which are also entirely customizable, are perfect for hybrid conferences or training events, for film shoots, or even for corporate events looking for something out of the ordinary.

Organizers will be able to choose from personalized or turnkey packages that will include various options of impactful visual settings developed by the OASIS immersion creative team.

Available as of December 14, 2020, these rooms will be subject to the same exacting health and safety standards of the Palais, and any gatherings held there will have to adhere to the government directives in effect in order to ensure the health and safety of the participants. Currently, in accordance with social distancing rules, the rooms can accommodate:

Ambient Room: 30 people

Teleportation Room: 30 people

Mega Room : 60 people

The Palais broadens its hybrid event expertise

The new OASIS immersion rooms serve as an organic extension of the services being provided by Palais Média Propulsion, which launched in Summer 2020 for customers looking to organize hybrid events or create compelling content for their social media.

A reminder that the Palais also recently introduced Prism, a studio built for four to five people and specifically designed for interviews and podcasts, plus three spaces modeled after major television production sets for hosting hybrid conferences or speaker panels.

To learn more about the immersive rooms and Palais Média Propulsion: https://congresmtl.com/en/palais-studio-media-propulsion/

To see the lineup of OASIS immersion public exhibits: https://oasis.im/en/.

Quotes

"Business tourism is crucial to the vitality of the city's tourism, especially when you consider that prior to the pandemic, Montréal was the top host city in North America for conferences and major corporate events. With its permanent addition of immersive venues, the Palais des congrès has once again demonstrated its ability to lead the way by innovating and by continually elevating the quality of its offering to remarkably new levels. Congratulations to everyone at the Palais and the teams behind the OASIS immersion initiative, which I am sure will become a must-see attraction, both for the general public, and when the time comes, for business tourists."

– Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

"I am proud to present to you this new milestone on our path towards the Palais des congrès of tomorrow! The spectacular rooms that are OASIS immersion will set the Palais and Montréal apart on the world stage, and will help business restart efforts."

– Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"With this ambitious initiative that stretches the boundaries of event trends, the Palais and OASIS immersion are playing an active role in the economic and cultural vitality of Montréal. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to showcase local creativity to participants from all over the world who will be assembling at the Palais."

– Nicolas Lassonde, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Cofounder of OASIS immersion

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre continues to respond proactively to the event hosting requirements prompted by COVID-19. A new leader in hybrid events, it houses various state-of-the-art studios as part of its Palais Média Propulsion service. Through PROGRESS, its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards, the Palais is adhering to the new health standards ratified by the appropriate governmental authorities, at no additional cost to its customers.

The Palais stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." In 2019-2020, the Palais generated $228 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 339 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified. Visit congresmtl.com.

