The National Gallery of Canada welcomes Angela Cassie and Tania Lafrenière as Senior Executives to assist in the implementation of its first-ever Strategic Plan

"The National Gallery of Canada is thrilled to be welcoming Angela Cassie and Tania Lafrenière to our team as we work on the final touches of our first-ever Strategic Plan. Both women have extensive experience in Strategic Planning Implementation and HR Management and are well-known national leaders with experience working with cultural organizations including the Canadian Museum of Human Rights and CBC-Radio Canada. We are fortunate they are joining the NGC team at this critical time," said Sasha Suda, Ph.D., Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada.

Angela Cassie, Vice-President of Strategic Transformation and Inclusion

Fluently bilingual, Angela Cassie served for 10 years in progressively senior roles at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg before stepping down as Senior Vice-President, Program, Exhibitions and Public Affairs in 2019 to pursue a mini-MBA at McGill University. Ms. Cassie began her career with the Department of Canadian Heritage from 1998 to 2008 and served as Regional Director of Communications and Executive Services (Prairies and Northern Region).

In her most recent role at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, Ms. Cassie led the operational management for 9 departments including the establishment of objectives, performance measures, and oversight for key initiatives. She also serves as the Vice-President of the Board of the Société de la Francophonie manitobaine, which is the advocate for the Franco-Manitoban community that works for full respect of its rights.

As Vice-President of Strategic Transformation and Inclusion at the National Gallery of Canada, Ms. Cassie will be leading a new department that will oversee the implementation of the National Gallery of Canada's first-ever Strategic Plan to be released in 2021. Ms. Cassie will ensure that strategic goals are set, with clear objectives, a policy framework, and metrics to ensure the Strategic Plan is implemented over the coming years. She will also serve as a key leader in the implementation of the National Gallery of Canada's commitment to Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

A nationally recognized cultural leader, with a track record of success in the first-ever Cultural Crown founded in Canada devoted to Human Rights (CMHR), we are honoured to welcome Angela Cassie to the National Gallery of Canada's team.



Tania Lafrenière, Senior Vice-President of People, Culture and Belonging

Fluently bilingual, Tania Lafrenière has served as a Senior Executive at the CBC-Radio Canada, Groupe Nordik, PSAC, and the Canadian Red Cross. Ms. Lafrenière has over 20 years of experience in Human Resources management, Conflict Resolution, Mediation, Governance, Board Development, Strategic Planning, and Organizational Design.

In 2019, she founded her own consultancy and provided strategic HR and Organizational Design guidance to clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

As the National Gallery of Canada's Senior Vice-President of People, Culture and Belonging, Ms. Lafrenière will institute a new people-centred approach to HR management. She will play a pivotal role in sustaining the change management work the National Gallery embarked upon in 2020 through its first-ever Strategic Planning process.

Her experience in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors will help the National Gallery of Canada work closely with staff over the coming years to create a true culture of collaboration. With her team she will institute educational and training opportunities, new recruitment strategies, and human resources policies and frameworks to allow the NGC to implement its first-ever Strategic Plan.

