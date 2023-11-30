Former Ottawa Art Gallery Deputy Director, Chief Curator Catherine Sinclair joins the Gallery on December 4, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) announced today, after a comprehensive search, the appointment of Catherine Sinclair as its new Director, Exhibitions, Conservation and Production. In this role, Sinclair will oversee the strategic vision, development and implementation of the NGC's Ottawa-based and travelling exhibitions, its collection installations and supporting services. She will join the Gallery on December 4, 2023. Ms. Sinclair notably brings with her 18 years of experience at the Ottawa Art Gallery, including as Deputy Director, Chief Curator.

"Catherine is the ideal candidate to strengthen our vision through our exhibitions and we are delighted to welcome her to the Gallery," said Jean-François Bélisle, Director and CEO, NGC. "She brings an extensive background to the role that is the perfect combination of proven curatorial and management experience. Her thoughtful approach to her work will undoubtedly be an asset to us."

Specifically, Catherine Sinclair will oversee the planning and management of exhibitions, conservation and restoration efforts, and supervise related technical services. She will work in close collaboration with Jonathan Shaughnessy, Director, Curatorial Initiatives, to present rich exhibitions to all Canadians, in Ottawa and across the country.

"I'm pleased to be joining the Gallery and I look forward to learning from its talented professionals while bringing my experience of collaborating with artists, community members, and supporters to build meaningful exhibitions and relevant collections," added Catherine Sinclair. "I'm eager to work together as cross-departmental teams to efficiently mobilize the incredible art resources we have to allow artists and communities across the country to be included, represented, proud and inspired by our national collection and powerful exhibitions."

About Catherine Sinclair

As Deputy Director, Chief Curator at the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG), Catherine oversaw three departments: Learning and Engagement, Collections and Curatorial. At the OAG since 2006, her curatorial work has included over 50 exhibitions, many of which have supported regional artistic practices through their contextualization within national and international artistic discourse. Ranging from solo to group exhibitions, some highlights include Norman Takeuchi: Shapes in Between – A Retrospective (2023, co-curated), as well as Canadian Heritage-funded, provincially touring Alma: The Life and Art of Alma Duncan (1917–2004) (co-curated, 2014-16). She has presented at the University Art Association Conference (UAAC) and the Ontario Association of Art Galleries (OAAG, now Galeries Ontario Galleries); has published in The Journal of Curatorial Studies (2018, co-author) and esse arts + opinions (2019); and was a recipient of the Association of Art Museum Curators (AAMC) Foundation Engagement Program for International Curators (2017–2019 and 2021–22).

About the National Gallery of Canada Ankosé / Everything is Connected / Tout est relié

The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years. For more information, visit gallery.ca and follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. #Ankose #EverythingIsConnected #ToutEstRelié.

