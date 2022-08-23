MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The long months of the pandemic were hard on cultural organizations. The Government of Canada supported such organizations during this challenging period as they sought to find other ways of doing things. After two hybrid editions, this year's 23rd edition of the MUTEK Festival is coming to venues in the Quartier des spectacles.

The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, confirmed the Government of Canada's renewed support for the organization and announced funding for the 23rd edition of the MUTEK international festival of digital creativity and electronic music.

Canadian Heritage, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will provide financial support of $132,500 for the 2022 edition. In addition to this amount, MUTEK will also benefit from the Re-engaging Audiences Fund for Professional Arts Presentation Organizations, an initiative for helping arts communities recover from the pandemic. Part of the funding will facilitate creative export, notably through MUTEK Forum, the festival's professional marketplace that invites cultural producers and buyers from around 30 countries to discover Canadian talent.

"It's great to see the in-person return of the MUTEK festival! With a rich lineup of one-of-a-kind performances, festival visitors will once again be able to share unforgettable moments. We are proud to be a part of such an innovative event, which celebrates the creative power of our artistic communities and promotes them beyond our borders."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"MUTEK is a mecca of electronic music and audiovisual performance that shows the world what Montréal has to offer. MUTEK is also a community of gifted artists, dedicated employees, and generous partners who take the opportunity to pool their strengths and collaborate on a common goal."

—Sophie Darsigny, General co-direction, MUTEK

After two years of hybrid presentations, the MUTEK Festival returns to performance venues in the Quartier des spectacles from August 23 to 28, 2022.

The event includes more than 80 public performances featuring contemporary soundscapes and visual worlds created by over 100 artists from 21 countries.

This year's festival venues are all within walking distance of each other. Main festival venues include the Société des arts technologiques (SAT), MTELUS, and Théâtre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts. MUTEK's first ever free outdoor stage will be in the new Esplanade Tranquille, the festival's centre.

From August 23 to 26, 2022, the MUTEK Forum will host a series of professional events at the Hydro-Québec Agora du Cœur des sciences at UQÀM. Conference visitors can attend lectures, panels, workshops and master classes on artificial intelligence, XR technology, blockchain, innovative artistic practices, and other relevant subjects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters). The fund also supports organizations and projects to alleviate the pandemic's impact and provide the financial means necessary to resume operations.

The CAPF's Creative Export Envelope makes strategic investments for international presenters to participate in Canadian festivals and performing arts events in order to expose them to Canada's artists.

The objective of the Re-engaging Audiences Fund for Professional Arts Presentation Organizations is to help stimulate the relaunch of the arts presentation sector by providing support to eligible professional arts festivals, performing arts series presenters and presenter support organizations, for targeted activities aimed at encouraging the return of audiences to the live performing arts.

