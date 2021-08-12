The Government of Canada announces funding for the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Our government ensures that cultural institutions have a positive impact on the lives of Canadians. Over the past year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians have had few opportunities to visit a museum. During this difficult time, the Government of Canada has committed to maintain its support for museums and help them regain stability.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced that the Government of Canada has allocated $266,601 in funding to the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier for a bilingual travelling exhibition on the creativity of youth.

Provided through the Access to Heritage component of the Museums Assistance Program, this funding will allow the Museum to create an interactive travelling exhibition with engaging educational programs designed for youth. The exhibition will begin in spring 2022 at the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier and travel across the country in 2023. The Museum has entrusted the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science with managing the travelling exhibition.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting spaces for sharing culture, such as museums. The Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier has a renowned reputation, and creativity is at the heart of every activity. Congratulations on the innovative Young Inventors exhibition, and best wishes for its journey across Canada."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The story of young Joseph-Armand Bombardier is an inspiring one. A hundred years later, we want to celebrate this rush of ingenuity and highlight the creativity of young people today—they are truly amazing! Thank you to the Government of Canada for their support."

—Carol Pauzé, Director, Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier

Quick Facts

Located in Valcourt, in the Eastern Townships, the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier highlights the legacy of Joseph–Armand Bombardier and his successors, showing visitors that creativity, ingenuity, invention and innovation are within everyone's reach. Founded in 1971 and completely redesigned in 2016 following major renovations from 2014 to 2015, the Museum strives to inspire future generations and fulfill its cultural and educational mission.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and employees in their efforts to preserve and present heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and promotes access for all Canadians to heritage collections. It also fosters the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

