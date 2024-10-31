MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) deplores the new unlimited strike called by the Port of Montréal Longshoremen's Union that specifically paralyzes the two terminals operated by Termont as of 11:00 a.m. today.

The MEA cannot grant the Union's demand to change work hours without formal negotiations. The schedules used on the different docks—shift and relay—called into question by the Union in recent days, are enshrined in the collective agreement in force and cannot be used as a bargaining chip for a strike targeting a single operator, as is the case today.

Major impacts

The MEA has been affected by a drop in volume at the Port of Montréal for several months already, forcing it to make some cuts within the organization. It continues to regularly review its situation. Difficult but necessary decisions may have to be made to cope with the many impacts of this new strike.

According to Port of Montréal data, the market is already down 30% compared to 2022.

The Maritime Employers Association reiterates its request that the federal Minister of Labour intervene to bring the parties back to the negotiating table to put an end to this conflict that affects our clients, partners and their trust in the Port of Montréal.

SOURCE Maritime Employers Association

Anabel Martín Kaigle, Lead counsellor, Communications, Maritime Employers Association, Tél. : 514 878-3721 p. 3292, [email protected]