MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) today issued an order requiring operations to resume at the Port of Montréal effective 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Maritime Employers Association will act on the CIRB's order to allow port operators to resume their activities. Port employees will receive their assignments starting at 6:00 p.m. this Friday for the next day.

The MEA will work closely with the Longshoremen's Union, CUPE Local 375, its members, the Montréal Port Authority and all other supply chain partners to ensure operations resume safely and efficiently at the Port of Montréal.

On Tuesday, Minister of Labour Steve MacKinnon intervened in the Montréal, Vancouver and Québec City disputes by asking the CIRB for binding arbitration to break the impasse that is depriving thousands of businesses and consumers of port services and undermining the Canadian economy.

