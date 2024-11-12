MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) welcomes Minister of Labour Steven MacKinnon's decision to intervene by asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to order binding arbitration to resolve the "total impasse" in the dispute with Longshoremen's Union CUPE 375. The MEA awaits instructions from the CIRB on next steps.

At a press briefing this morning, the Minister noted that despite a lengthy negotiation process and the intervention of specialists from his department's Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, negotiations had reached an impasse.

The MEA will take the necessary steps to ensure that activities resume as quickly as possible at the Port of Montréal.

