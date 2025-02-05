The Maritime Employers Association announces the departure of its CEO, Mr. Robert Roy

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association (the "Association") announces the departure of Mr. Robert Roy, who served as the Association's CEO.

Moving forward, Mr. Nicola Dolbec will assume the role of interim CEO, in addition to his current duties as Vice President of Industrial Relations. With extensive experience and a deep understanding of the Association's operations, Mr. Dolbec enjoys the full confidence and support of the Association's members. We are pleased to welcome him to this leadership position.

"The MEA is grateful to Mr. Nicola Dolbec for sharing his outstanding experience, knowledge, and expertise at this critical juncture of the life of our Association. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome him in this additional role.

We extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Robert Roy for his contributions to the Association over the past years. We wish him success in his future endeavors." said Chris Fournier, Chairman of the Board.

About the MEA

The MEA is a non-profit organization representing companies in the maritime transport industry. Its members include shipowners, operators, shipping agents, stevedoring companies, and maritime terminal operators.

SOURCE Maritime Employers Association

For further information, please contact: Chris Fournier, Chairman of the Board of the Maritime Employers Association, [email protected]