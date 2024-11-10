MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association deplores the negative outcome of the vote held by the Montréal Longshoremen's Union on the final and comprehensive offer tabled on Thursday, and has no choice but to declare a lockout as of 9 p.m. this evening.

In this context, the MEA reiterates its request to the Minister of Labour, Steven MacKinnon, to intervene to resolve the impasse as quickly as possible. A number of economic and maritime players across the country have made the same request in recent weeks to get things moving. Like the MEA, they all want this dispute to be resolved so that Québec and Canadian businesses can no longer be held hostage and rely on predictable and uninterrupted operations at the Port of Montréal.

Generous Total Compensation

In recognition of the value of the contribution made by its employees and their families, MEA's final offer, tabled on Thursday, provided for a 3% salary increase per year for four years and a 3.5% increase for the two subsequent years, retroactive to the beginning of 2024. When the contract expires, the total average compensation of a longshore worker at the Port of Montréal would be more than $200,000 per year.

The MEA also maintained for Montréal longshoremen several unique benefits not available to their colleagues in other Canadian ports, including a very generous pension plan, fully paid by the employer and entirely managed by the Union, as well as an income guarantee that allows longshore workers to receive their wages even when they are not working. The proposed increases would also apply to the current pension plan, income guarantee and other actual benefits.

The MEA remains willing to collaborate on any new initiatives that may be proposed by the Minister of Labour to reach a satisfactory agreement between the parties as quickly as possible.

SOURCE Maritime Employers Association

