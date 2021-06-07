The Lib Aylmer: A Brand-New Residential Complex in the Heart of Aylmer

Rental condos on a historical site, matching the lifestyle of individuals 55+

AYLMER, QC, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EMD-Batimo has chosen to locate its next innovative residential complex in Aylmer, The Lib Aylmer. Intended for active individuals aged 55 and over, this modern six-story building, located at the intersection of Rue Principale and Boulevard Wilfrid-Lavigne will stand out due to its various, exclusive attributes.

Its official opening is scheduled for spring 2022, and the rental office is now welcoming its first visitors, by appointment. It is now possible to schedule a personalized visit on lelib.ca or by calling 819-557-1140. A local advertising campaign (bus shelters, printed and digital newspapers, social media) in the coming weeks will arouse curiosity and enthusiasm for this unique complex.

Matching the Image of 55+ Individuals

"The Lib Aylmer is much more than just a rental condo," explains Francis Charron, President of Batimo and Co-President of EMD Construction. Although retirees and semi-retirees are entering the stage of their lives where they want to sell their homes, they are generally healthier and more active than those of previous generations. Therefore, retirement homes do not appeal to them at all. They are looking for a modern, safe place, that will allow them to have a social life and be near essential services. The Lib Aylmer will allow them to enjoy life, as it matches the image of their desires and their reality."

In fact, it promotes an active and social lifestyle thanks to several versatile and unifying common spaces: the lounge, the pool room and gym, the community kitchen for meals between friends or family, the heated pool, the interior courtyard, the virtual golf course and two patios, one of which has a BBQ.

160 units will be for rent, ranging from 2 ½ to 5 ½ (from 517 to 1318 square feet) combining comfort, elegance, quality materials and offering several inclusions. Four units, from 656 to 1317 square feet, will be created in the former Académie d'Aylmer (a historical monument dating back to 1861) for a few lucky tenants to enjoy.

In The Heart of Local History

Since it is built on the site of the former Académie d'Aylmer, The Lib Aylmer will have a very special charm, combining history and contemporary design. The Académie was integrated into the construction by preserving the original stone walls in several common areas and apartments. As for the new part of the building, it will have a green roof and an inner courtyard with several trees and shrubs.

Located at the entrance of a captivating historical district, it will offer the benefits of vibrant urban life and the peaceful side of being close to green spaces. Its occupants can also take advantage of many nearby services, amenities, and places to enjoy the great outdoors: grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, the Galeries d'Aylmer (with its 40 shops and stores), the Outaouais river, the Marina, natural parks, the Club de golf Champlain and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

About EMD-Batimo

Since 1998, EMD-Batimo has been one of the leaders of the construction and real estate industry of Quebec. With its 25 years of experience, the company has a portfolio of residential complexes, including retirement homes, condominiums and rental properties.

Attentive to the needs of its customers, it offers it a unique, distinctive products that meets their expectations. In addition, EMD-Batimo acts as developer, builder, and operator for most of its projects, which ensures superior quality standards at every stage.

