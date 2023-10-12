The Foundation's generous gift will support students in grades nine to 12 from coast to coast to coast with their mental health and well-being while they transition into adulthood



TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - With a transformational gift of $1.25 million to the Feel Out Loud Movement, The Joyce Family Foundation will support Kids Help Phone (KHP) through its Counsellor in the Classroom Program. The program supports students with their well-being as they transition to adulthood by enabling educators to promote the discussion of mental health in the classroom.

Kids Help Phone's Counsellor in the Classroom Program is available to students in grades four to12, and the gift from The Joyce Family Foundation will specifically support grades nine to 12. The program has two parts and is offered in English or French. The first part includes a classroom curriculum led by the educator. The second part includes a 45-minute phone or video call conversation between the class and one of KHP's professional counsellors. The program meets students where they are, and helps them better understand their mental health and identify how to confidently get support when they need it.

"Kids Help Phone is creating a future where every young person in Canada feels comfortable accessing mental health support, because there's no challenge too big or feeling too small for KHP. The Joyce Family Foundation's remarkable passion for the well-being of youth and its generous investment to the Feel Out Loud movement will help all young people know they can feel welcome, safe and heard at Kids Help Phone. Through the Counsellor in the Classroom Program we are empowering youth with mental health awareness and resources, and normalizing help-seeking behaviour. Thank you. We are truly grateful for your partnership," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone.

"According to the Founder's wishes, the Joyce Family Foundation is committed to supporting the social and emotional well-being of young people in this country so they can bring their talents and skills more fully into society. This investment into Kids Help Phone's Counsellor in the Classroom Program will provide more young people with support and understanding of how to take care of their mental health," said the Hon. Ed Lumley, Chair of The Joyce Family Foundation.

"Facilitating the lessons brought forth rich discussions about mental health and the services accessible for youth in our community. The live call with a Kids Help Phone counsellor alleviated a lot of anxiety on behalf of many students and has opened their minds about accessing support," said Participating Educator, Counsellor in the Classroom.

Educators across Canada who want to learn more about the program, and how to register their class, can visit here.

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, the largest youth mental health movement in Canada's history, aims to raise $300 million to revolutionize mental health care for every young person. Young people face challenges such as the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism, extreme weather, mental health stigma and more. Through the movement, KHP is taking action by expanding its clinical services from coast to coast to coast, closing the mental health equity gap and leveraging innovation in virtual care.

FAST FACTS

Kids Help Phone has supported young people nearly 16 million times since the onset of COVID-19 — this number increases every day.

Of the educators who participated in the Counsellor in the Classroom program, 96% said it helped demystify the process of seeking mental health support.

On average 76 per cent of young people shared something with Kids Help Phone they've never shared with anyone else.

About Feel Out Loud

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, a $300 Million fundraising campaign through end of 2024, is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history. The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small for KHP.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national e-mental health service offering free, confidential, bilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

