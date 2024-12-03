TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Kids Help Phone is proud to celebrate Shell Canada for committing $1 Million in support of the mental health and well-being of young people across Canada. Shell's leadership and unwavering generosity are advancing Kids Help Phone's mission to ensure every young person in Canada has access to mental health resources when, where, and how they need it.

Through a national social investment program and the dedication of its employees who champion youth mental health, Shell has shown an outstanding commitment to Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud campaign — the largest campaign in support of youth and their mental health in Canada's history.

Shell's contributions will drive the expansion of clinical services, tackle the mental health equity gap, and transform Canada's e-mental health landscape. The partnership will support countless young people in Canada, advocating for access to comprehensive support regardless of geography, background, or identity.

"Shell Canada is driving true change for youth mental health by ensuring that every young person, wherever they are and however they identify, has access to comprehensive support in their moment of need," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone. "Making this $1 million commitment highlights Shell Canada's deep-rooted dedication to creating real, positive change for youth, and we are profoundly grateful for their advocacy and leadership."

Shell Canada's $1 million commitment aligns with its mission to foster a more inclusive, resilient world for young people in Canada, advocating for comprehensive mental health support during critical moments. Through its generous investment, Shell Canada and its employees are helping Kids Help Phone break down barriers and deliver meaningful, accessible mental health resources to every young person in need.

"Shell's support for the Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud campaign is an important step in helping to address the mental health crisis facing Canada's youth and ensuring they have access to the resources and support they need," said Susannah Pierce, Shell Canada President and Country Chair. "Supporting young people in overcoming mental health challenges helps build a healthier, more resilient future for everyone."

Kids Help Phone invites others to join the Feel Out Loud movement and invest in a better future for Canada's youth.

FAST FACTS

Kids Help Phone has supported young people over 21 million times since the onset of COVID-19, and this number continues to grow every day.





On average, 75% of young people who reach out to KHP share something they've never shared with anyone else.





On average, 88 per cent of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.





The top issues young people text Kids Help Phone about include anxiety, stress, depression, relationships, suicide and isolation.

About Feel Out Loud

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, a $300 million fundraising campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history. The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small for Kids Help Phone.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multi-lingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to Feel Out Loud over the phone, through text, or in self-directed supports for any moment of crisis or need. The Feel Out Loud campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history – it will raise $300 million to unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

About Shell Canada

Shell Canada is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. Shell has operated in Canada for over 100 years and employs over 3,000 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated energy companies in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Kids Phone Communications Team

SOURCE Kids Help Phone