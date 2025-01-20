Kids Help Phone Leads Global Conversations on Youth Mental Health during Davos 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - For over 35 years, Kids Help Phone (KHP) has been Canada's only 24/7, multilingual, national e-mental health solution for young people. Offering free, confidential, and non-judgmental support, KHP provides a safe space for youth to Feel Out Loud, no matter what they're facing. Since 2020 alone, KHP has interacted with youth more than 22 million times. By continually innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible, KHP is redefining the possibilities for mental health and setting a new standard for transformative impact and global leadership.

Representing the forefront of innovation in youth mental health, KHP is joining world leaders and organizations to collaborate on solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 20-24, 2025.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting convenes leaders from across sectors to address pressing global and regional challenges. Known for embodying "the spirit of Davos"—an attitude of openness and cooperation—the event serves as a platform to explore solutions to the world's most critical issues. Davos 2025 will focus on the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'.

As part of this global event, KHP will help to present a Mental Health Day at the Social Innovation House, hosted by The REAL Mental Health Foundation. This event will gather global stakeholders to elevate the mental health movement from awareness into action, with KHP at the heart of these critical conversations.

"Kids Help Phone has reimagined youth mental health support in Canada, leveraging innovation and data to transform how young people access help," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, KHP. "Davos provides a powerful platform to bring youth mental health to the global forefront, with KHP leading the way. By collaborating with world-leading organizations, we can drive innovation, build partnerships, and address the growing mental health crisis affecting youth worldwide."

By attending the World Economic Forum, KHP is advancing its vision to transform mental health support for young people worldwide. The organization will showcase its innovative, data-driven solutions during the World Economic Forum, highlighting how global partnerships can move the mental health conversation beyond awareness and into meaningful action.

KHP is dedicated to being a convener for compelling conversations in youth mental health and a catalyst for collaboration in the Intelligent Age. By blending leading-edge technology with the empathy of its clinical experts, KHP has transformed how young people access mental health support, empowering them more than ever to Feel Out Loud and thrive in their world.

In 2024, KHP launched acceleratorKHP, leveraging a unique dataset of 45 million data points to develop scalable solutions for complex mental health challenges. With 75% of service users sharing something with KHP that they've never told anyone else; KHP is uniquely positioned to deliver insights that reflect the real needs of today's youth.

With proven crisis response tools and Canada's largest, real-time, natural-language youth mental health dataset, KHP is transcending borders and informing the global conversation on advancing mental health support. The World Economic Forum in Davos presents an unparalleled opportunity to elevate this leadership on the global stage.

At KHP, we are more than a helpline—we are driving a world class tech-driven movement dedicated to youth well-being. KHP is amplifying the voices of young people, shaping the dialogue on global mental wellness, and forging partnerships that catalyze systemic change. The world's youth are facing unprecedented challenges, but together, we can innovate to support them. For more information, visit acceleratorkhp.ca.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada's trailblazing 24/7 e-mental health solution and a global leader in youth mental health innovation. For over 35 years, KHP has been the space for any feeling or issue, no matter how big or small, empowering young people across Canada to feel out loud with free, confidential, multilingual support. With innovation in our DNA, KHP continually evolves by blending technology with the empathy of our clinical experts to better serve youth. In 2024, KHP launched acceleratorKHP to drive scalable solutions for complex mental health issues, amplifying youth voices and fostering global partnerships. By redefining mental health care through e-solutions, KHP is setting a global standard for transformative impact, shaping the future of mental wellness and ensuring every young person thrives. Join KHP in reshaping the mental health landscape and unlocking hope through innovation. Discover more at kidshelpphone.ca.

For media inquiries: [email protected].

SOURCE Kids Help Phone

Brielle Goulart, Manager, Media Relations & Influencer Engagement, [email protected], (438) 342-2413