TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Kids Help Phone is thrilled to announce a transformational investment from BGIS, the leading Canadian facilities management company, in support of youth mental health across Canada. With a $1 million commitment to Kids Help Phone's Cam's Kids program, BGIS is empowering students at schools and on campuses nationwide to become champions of mental health.

Cam's Kids, founded in memory of Cam Hicks, a KHP Honourary Mental Health Ambassador, is an initiative focused on uplifting the mental health and well-being of young people. By equipping young leaders with the tools and resources to support their peers, Cam's Kids fosters open, positive spaces on campuses and raises awareness of Kids Help Phone's services.

This historic commitment builds on BGIS's long-standing support of Kids Help Phone, including events and employee-led fundraising. Gord Hicks, CEO of BGIS, who has served on Kids Help Phone's Board of Directors since 2019, has been a champion for youth mental health, motivating others to support this critical cause. This transformational gift will enable Cam's Kids to double the number of student mental health ambassadors across the country by 2029.

Through heartfelt connections and meaningful interactions, both in person and online, Cam's Kids ambassadors create a lifeline of support for their peers. These passionate young leaders grow not only their own skills but also the strength of their communities, inspiring others to take charge of their mental health. By offering guidance, fostering understanding, and encouraging those around them to seek help when needed, these ambassadors ignite hope and make a profound, lasting difference in the lives they touch.

"A cornerstone of BGIS' operating philosophy is caring for our communities, and the vision that we share for KHP's Cam's Kids Program is to enable young people to develop the skills and awareness to support others struggling with mental health, so they can leverage this knowledge throughout their entire life journey", said Gord Hicks, "We all know someone that is affected by mental health, and Cam's Kids Program empowers us to learn and get engaged to be able to offer assistance. BGIS deeply appreciates the amazing people within the Kids Help Phone Team, that are working tirelessly to help those in need, and we are honoured to make this contribution that we know will help make our communities better!"

"BGIS's investment is transformative, showcasing the power of partnership in creating life-changing mental health solutions," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO of Kids Help Phone. "Together, we're shaping a brighter future for youth across Canada—one where every young person feels supported, connected, and empowered to navigate their mental health journey and even uplift others along the way."

To our friends at BGIS: Thank you for this inspiring partnership and for leading the charge to support youth mental health. We encourage others to follow BGIS's inspiring example and join the Feel Out Loud movement to help ensure every young person has access to the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

Together, we can create a brighter future for youth across Canada.

FAST FACTS

Kids Help Phone has supported young people more than 21 million times since 2020 — this number increases every day.

On average, 75 per cent of young people share something with Kids Help Phone they've never shared with anyone else.

On average, 88 per cent of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.

The top issues young people text Kids Help Phone about include anxiety, stress, depression, relationships, suicide and isolation.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multi-lingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to Feel Out Loud over the phone, through text, or in self-directed supports for any moment of crisis or need. The Feel Out Loud campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history – it will raise $300 million to unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

About Feel Out Loud

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, a $300 million fundraising campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history. The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small for Kids Help Phone.

About BGIS

BGIS is a global integrated facility management Company, founded in Canada in 1994, and now operating in over a dozen countries around the world. We manage and deliver technical services to over 600 million SF of space in more than 50,000 buildings. Through our innovative technologies and approach to service delivery we are transforming indoor spaces to optimize the health and wellness and productivity of the clients we serve. Our dedicated 12,000+ Team Members are committed to delivering exceptional facility services to our customers and contributing to making a positive difference in our communities.

