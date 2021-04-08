Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports the maintenance of snowmobiling and quad trails in the Côte-Nord region to draw winter activity lovers from home and abroad in coming years.

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The practice of winter trail activities contributes to Quebec's regional vitality. In the context of a global pandemic, several regions have been impacted by the temporary absence of international tourists. Outdoor activities have nonetheless enabled local people to enjoy themselves and take advantage of Canada's natural beauty and richness, while also helping to diversify the economies of our communities.

To showcase more broadly the unparalleled attractions around Quebec's regions and to enable businesses and organizations offering winter trail activities to be ready for the next season, we must continue to invest in trail maintenance and provide an optimal experience to tourists from home and abroad.

Enhancing the experience of future winter seasons in the Côte-Nord region

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced financial support totalling $974,921 for the Club de Motoneige Harfang du Nord, the Club de moto-neige les Bolides de Ragueneau, the Club de Motoneigistes « Les Exploreurs » de Sault-au-Mouton, the Association des Motoneigistes Manicouagan, the Club le Blizzard de Havre-Saint-Pierre and the Club QUAD (V.T.T.) Les Nord-Côtiers through the Winter Tourism Initiative.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada is keen to support recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, especially in these uncertain times. The investments announced today are helping to improve and prepare facilities for the post-COVID-19 recovery, and these initiatives will benefit all Canadians, and eventually tourists from around the world.

Quotes

"Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of kilometres of trails in the Côte-Nord region have enabled Quebecers to get away. Today, we are investing $974,921 to improve these trails so that people can benefit even more from the magnificent scenery in their region. This will make a concrete difference in the lives of families in the region and, in coming years, will attract even more tourists locally and from elsewhere. Thank you to all of the employees and volunteers who work hard to maintain the trails!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Tourism is an economic engine for all our communities and will be a key part of our economic recovery. Winter tourism dynamizes regions during the coldest months of the year and, as we have seen during the pandemic, it contributes not only to citizens' well-being but also to the vitality of local economies. Our government is proud to promote initiatives such as these, which are having a positive impact on regional economic development, supporting good jobs for the middle class and bringing joy to people in a Nordic country such as ours."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. With an initial budget of $10M over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13M .

over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

