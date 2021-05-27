This business in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region will go ahead with its project to relocate its economuseum, leading to the creation of six jobs

SAGUENAY, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region counts a number of dynamic businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Now, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support more than ever to ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $450,000 in financial support for Touverre Inc. This repayable contribution will allow the company to expand and renovate a building as part of its project to relocate the fine-stone cutting economuseum to the Saint-Alexis rectory. Located in the heart of a tourism and heritage area in the La Baie borough in the city of Saguenay, the company specializes in the creation of glassblowing items and unique jewelry set with fine stones.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism sector whose organizations are well-grounded in the regional economy. The key players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Atelier Touverre's unique blown-glass art pieces celebrate the local culture and beauty of the Saguenay region. During National Tourism Week, our government will continue to show its support for our small and medium-sized tourism businesses that are the pillars of our local economies. Together, we will create good jobs for the middle class and ensure that our communities are ready to safely reopen their doors to tourists when the time comes."

Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

"The tourism industry has been hard hit by the pandemic, and our government is committed to helping the sector's key players be ready to make a strong comeback after the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. We have been there with concrete measures since the beginning of this unprecedented situation, and we will continue to be there to support tourism as the health situation evolves. We need to plan the economic recovery—and the contribution of tourism stakeholders is essential—so that, together, we can come back even stronger and more resilient than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec. With 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

prepare for the economy of tomorrow. The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Created in 1993, Touverre positioned itself in 2003 as the first economuseum in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. In 2009, the company set up a second economuseum that focuses on fine-stone cutting. Touverre is a member of the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE®.

