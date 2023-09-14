The Grocery Foundation continues support for Kids Help Phone with transformational gift of $5.5 million to Feel Out Loud movement

As a longstanding partner and donor to the groundbreaking Feel Out Loud movement, The Grocery Foundation's gift will help young people feel supported and heard

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - With a transformational gift of $5.5 million to the Feel Out Loud Movement, The Grocery Foundation will support Kids Help Phone (KHP) through Resources Around Me, an interactive tool that helps young people find and connect with trusted community supports from coast to coast to coast.

Kids Help Phone's Resources Around Me, supported by The Grocery Foundation, offers more than 22,000 vetted youth mental health programs and services for all young people, including an extensive list of specific resources for Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ+, Black and Newcomer youth. The largest interactive tool of its kind, Resources Around Me is a vital way young people can quickly and easily connect with local and relevant resources to unlock the hope they need to thrive in their world. Kids Help Phone reviews all of the tool's resources to ensure they are youth-focused and safe for young people to step out of Kids Help Phone's eco-system of care into community-based programs.

Committed to the physical and mental health of young people in Canada, The Grocery Foundation has partnered with Kids Help Phone for 14 years with proceeds from its annual 'Night to Nurture' Gala going to KHP.

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, the largest youth mental health movement in Canada's history, aims to raise $300 million to revolutionize mental health care for every young person. Young people face challenges such as the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism, extreme weather, mental health stigma and more. Through the movement, KHP is taking action by expanding its clinical services from coast to coast to coast, closing the mental health equity gap and leveraging innovation in virtual care.

Kids Help Phone has supported young people nearly 16 million times since the onset of COVID-19 — this number increases every day.

On average, 75 per cent of young people share something with Kids Help Phone they've never shared with anyone else.

On average, 88 per cent of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.

"At a time when young people are facing incredibly complex and compounding challenges, The Grocery Foundation's investment in the mental well-being of young people across Canada is more important than ever. Thanks to the foundation's remarkable generosity, Kids Help Phone will continue to be there for every single young person reaching out in their time of need –– unlocking the hope young people need to thrive in their world" said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone.

"At The Grocery Foundation, we believe there is no better purpose than to come together in support of the health and well-being of children. Through our partnership with Kids Help Phone, we are proud to play our part in breaking down barriers to compassionate, 24/7 mental health services for young people — no matter where they may be located in Canada, and no matter what time of day they need to get in touch" said Shaun McKenna, Executive Director, The Grocery Foundation.

About The Grocery Foundation

The Grocery Foundation helps organizations that provide healthy food to hungry school-aged children, supporting the physical and emotional well-being of millions of Canadian children. Our community of retailers and manufacturers is contributing to important causes through The Night to Nurture Gala and Toonies for Tummies. Over 26 organizations in Canada are supported by The Night to Nurture, which provides food for children through school-based and backpack programs, as well as vital mental health supports.

About Feel Out Loud

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, a $300 Million fundraising campaign through end of 2024, is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history. The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national e-mental health service offering free, confidential, bilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

