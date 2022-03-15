LONDON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, met today with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. During this historic in-person meeting, the Governor General of Canada, the first Indigenous person to hold this position, had the opportunity to share Canadians' best wishes in this year of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The Governor General and Mr. Whit Fraser also had the great pleasure of meeting today with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

While in London, Their Excellencies also met with the team at the High Commission for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain, including High Commissioner Ralph Goodale, thanking them and all Canadians who work abroad, especially during these unprecedented times.

Quote

"It was a great honour to meet with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II earlier today. Our Queen is such an inspiration in these difficult times, and it was a privilege to share with her the Inuit concept of ajuinnata, which means to never give up, that is guiding my work as governor general."

"Meeting the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall was a lovely opportunity to get to know them."

Quick facts

This is the second official meeting of the Governor General with Her Majesty. Her Excellency's first official audience occurred virtually on July 22, 2021 , leading up to her Installation as Canada's first Indigenous governor general.

, leading up to her Installation as first Indigenous governor general. This is the first official meeting of the Governor General with The Prince of Wales since her installation.

Ajuinnata is an Inuktitut word which means never giving up or perseverance in the face of adversity. This concept is an important theme for the Governor General's mandate.

is an Inuktitut word which means never giving up or perseverance in the face of adversity. This concept is an important theme for the Governor General's mandate. While in London , Their Excellencies will take part in a ceremonial tree planting to mark the Jubilee at which time the Governor General will share some remarks. A moment of silence for the people of Ukraine will follow.

, Their Excellencies will take part in a ceremonial tree planting to mark the Jubilee at which time the Governor General will share some remarks. A moment of silence for the people of will follow. The Governor General will be leaving London on March 17 th to undertake a working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Kuwait .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

