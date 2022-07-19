Concrete support for the Franco-ténois community: the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories announce a major investment to support a post-secondary institution in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Post-secondary institutions that serve French-language minority communities are essential to their vitality and development, particularly in remote northern regions like Yellowknife.

Today, Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, announced an investment of nearly $5 million for a major project at Collège nordique francophone. He was accompanied by Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories), and the Honourable R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister of Justice and Government House Leader in the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories. Mr. Serré made this announcement on behalf of the Honorable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The investment announced today will help the institution increase access to French-language post-secondary studies for its student population by offering programs that meet the labour requirements of the Franco-ténois community. This support will help ensure better planning and use of resources in order to offer quality French-language post-secondary training programs, as well as an enriching student experience. The Collège will be able to develop a strategy for diversity, equity and inclusion. This initiative will make its courses more accessible and inclusive. Classrooms will also be set up to facilitate virtual teaching.

The Government of Canada is providing more than $4.2 million over three years for this project, while the Government of the Northwest Territories is allocating $680,000 over the same period.

The project is funded under the Canada–Northwest Territories agreement on minority-language education and second official-language instruction from 2019–20 to 2022–23.

"The funding announced today is very important for the Franco-ténois community. It will be used to develop and implement an education model, as well as a community strategy focused on training and skills development in the Northwest Territories that meets the needs of the community. This targeted regional strategy will help Collège nordique graduates enter the labour market with the tools they need, having completed their studies in the official language of their choice."

—The Honorable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Today's investment will allow the Collège to better support student projects. It is essential that our government support post-secondary students in Yellowknife so they feel that we are behind them and have all the services and resources they need to succeed in their studies."

—Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"I know that this funding will make all the difference for Collège nordique francophone. I am glad that this funding has been provided and pleased that the Franco-ténois student population will have diverse French-language study programs and an enriching experience. This will allow them to make greater contributions to our region and to the development of our society."

—Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories)

"The Government of the Northwest Territories values and celebrates the various languages and cultures that make up this territory, and it's important that NWT residents are reflected in the territory's education opportunities. This funding will help Collège nordique francophone strengthen its institutional capacity and create a community-focused strategy that supports the education, careers and futures of French-speaking residents who wish to pursue post-secondary education in French, right here at home. I am excited for the future of Collège nordique francophone and its present and future students."

—The Honourable R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister of Justice and Government House Leader in the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories

"As we mark our 10th anniversary as a northern post-secondary institution by and for its community, the announcement of multi-year funding by the Minister of Official Languages will enable us to implement projects in our new business plan. This plan was developed with the community and reflects the dreams and goals of the Northwest Territories' French-speaking students. Commensurate with our community's potential, this funding demonstrates a serious commitment on the part of the federal government to minority-language post-secondary education, and we are grateful for it."

—Patrick Arsenault, Executive Director, Collège nordique francophone

The Collège nordique francophone in Yellowknife is the only educational institution north of the 60th parallel that enables students to develop their language and professional skills and pursue French-language post-secondary studies.

The Collège was founded in 2011. Its vision is to contribute to the vitality of the northern French-speaking community through quality education that promotes inclusion, and linguistic and cultural diversity.

The 2021 budget has allocated $121 million over three years (2021–22 to 2023–24) to support high-quality minority-language post-secondary education. These new investments will be provided primarily through existing intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms to assist provinces and territories in addressing pressing needs to help stabilize the minority-language post-secondary sector.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding through the Official Languages Support Programs, whose overall objective is to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promote English and French in Canadian society.

On March 1, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced an enhanced bill for substantive equality among Canada's official languages to adapt the Official Languages Act to a changing society. This bill aims to respond to the decline of French in the country; clarify and strengthen the part of the Official Languages Act concerning the promotion of official languages; and support official-language minority communities.

