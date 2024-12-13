MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada-Quebec Agreement on Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments will address the urgent needs of individuals living in such encampments and in situations of unsheltered homelessness by providing a rapid and targeted response.

The funding provided under this agreement is part of the federal government's $250 million commitment announced in Budget 2024 to address the urgent issues of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada. Through this initiative, Quebec communities will receive nearly $50 million in federal one-time funding over two years. This funding will provide financial support to carry out the activities outlined in the Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in the eleven (11) health and social service regions that will receive funding.

As part of its plan S'allier devant l'itinérance - Plan d'action interministériel en itinérance 2021-2026, Québec has allocated $400 million to combat homelessness since 2021. Of this investment, nearly $50 million will be dedicated to funding CERP activities.

This funding will enable communities in Quebec to provide additional shelter spaces to ensure that those in need have a safe and warm place during the winter months. It will also help expand 24/7 services, including warming centers, and enhance support aimed at promoting housing stability and street outreach efforts to address the needs of individuals at imminent risk of unsheltered homelessness or transitioning out of homelessness.

This partnership between the federal and provincial governments represents a significant step forward in helping the most vulnerable in our country find safe and affordable places they can call home.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to ending homelessness by helping the most vulnerable citizens find safe and affordable housing. As public spaces increasingly become shelters for too many people, we must come together to bring about real change. Through this agreement, we will enhance support services to better address the urgent needs of those living in encampments or experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Canada."

The honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Homelessness is a nationwide issue that we are determined to eliminate. Today's announcement reaffirms our commitment to working collaboratively with all levels of government and community organizations such as Welcome Hall Mission to support those in need. As we approach the coldest months of winter, providing a safe and warm place for those in need will address the fundamental need for housing stability."

The honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs

"The homelessness situation in Quebec remains extremely concerning and requires coordinated action at all levels. This calls for concrete measures and strengthened collaboration with our partners, particularly within the community sector, to continue providing additional shelter spaces and suitable housing to support the most vulnerable individuals. Our government is proud to implement this initiative and reaffirms its commitment to restoring dignity, safety, and stability to those who need it most."

Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services

"The signing of this agreement between the different levels of government will allow us to mobilize key players in eleven regions of Quebec. By relying on the expertise of our partners in the community sector, we ensure the development of solutions to homelessness that are tailored to local realities. I would like to thank all the stakeholders involved in this initiative, whose daily work supports vulnerable individuals by providing close support, essential to promoting their dignity and security."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action

Quick facts

Since 2001, the Parties have entered into successive agreements aimed at the coordinated implementation in Quebec of Canada's programs designed to support projects to prevent and reduce homelessness at the local community level—including the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Reaching Home initiative.

of programs designed to support projects to prevent and reduce homelessness at the local community level—including the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Reaching Home initiative. The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Planin each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Associated links

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, [email protected], Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Media Relations Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Sasha Trudel, Press secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for Social Services, 418 208-2584