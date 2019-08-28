The Governments of Canada and Quebec announce the relocation of railway operations from Nantes and Frontenac to Lac-Mégantic to enhance safety

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Québec are committed to supporting the community of Lac-Mégantic and to continue, in close collaboration with the City of Lac-Mégantic and the neighbouring municipalities of Frontenac and Nantes, to carry out the railway bypass project.

The Honorable Marc Garneau, federal Minister of Transport and Mr. François Jacques, Member of Parliament for Megantic, on behalf of Mr. François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region, announced the relocation of the Nantes and Frontenac railway operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park. The necessary improvements will be funded jointly by the federal and provincial governments and will be included in the plans and specifications of the overall Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project.

The Government of Canada is responding to the demands of the citizens and mayors of Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac, while continuing to work closely with provincial, municipal and industry stakeholders.

"The transfer of rail operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park is an important step in the rail bypass project. It was a request made to me by several family members of the victims at a meeting last year, as well as by the community. I am very pleased with this result and we will continue to work with municipalities and citizens to carry out this important social reconstruction project."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"The various consultation mechanisms for the Lac-Mégantic bypass project have allowed the public to express clearly their desire to relocate the Nantes and Frontenac railway operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park. With this announcement, the Government of Quebec is demonstrating their listening and solidarity with the citizens of Lac-Mégantic."

François Jacques

Member of Parliament for Mégantic, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Transport

On May 11, 2018 , the Governments of Canada and Quebec announced joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to build the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass. The choice of the final route is based on a number of studies carried out as part of the feasibility study conducted by the town of Lac-Mégantic.

will fund 60% of the project while the Government of will fund the remaining 40%. In addition to enhancing security, the relocation will reduce the noise generated by locomotives marshalling rail cars in Nantes and Frontenac and disrupting the residents living near the existing railroad.

