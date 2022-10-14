The Governments of Canada and Ontario apologize to Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation as flooding claim settlement agreement is reached

NIISAACHEWAN ANISHINAABE NATION, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - On October 12, 2022, Chief Lorraine Cobiness of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation; the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, announced the successful tripartite settlement agreement between Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario regarding Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation's flooding claim. The settlement provided Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation with $83,082,612 in total compensation, with Canada paying $63,243,003 and Ontario paying $19,839,609.

With the successful conclusion of the settlement agreement, the Honourable Marc Miller and the Honourable Greg Rickford apologized on behalf of the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario to Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation for their respective government's role in flooding Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation reserve lands.

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation submitted a claim to Ontario on December 2, 2000, and to Canada on January 2, 2001, alleging unauthorized construction and operation of the Rollerway Dam (built in 1887, removed in 1899) and the Norman Dam (built in or around 1895, reconstructed in 1924), and consequent changes in water levels on the Winnipeg River, resulting in the flooding of portions of the Reserve from 1887 to the present without proper authorization or payment of compensation.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario will continue to work alongside Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation to build and renew our relationships for all generations.

"Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation has been suffering since 1887 from flooding and unnatural water flows on the Winnipeg River caused by dams at Kenora that impacted and nearly destroyed our way of life, our families, and our community. But through the resiliency, strength, and courage of my people, we have been actively working on this claim with the Federal and Provincial Governments for over 20 years to see the resolution of this Settlement Agreement.

In the spirit of reconciliation, we are committed to strengthening and renewing our Nation to Nation relationship by working together in a respectful and honest way to ensure this never happens again. Our commitment to this relationship is to ensure the safety and success of my people, our children here now, our grandchildren, and those yet to come for generations by making meaningful change in western systems by asserting our Inherent Rights and Sacred Responsibilities through Anishinaabe Law and Ceremony. Miigwetch!"

Chief Lorraine Cobiness, on behalf of herself, the Councillors, the First Nation's Grievance Committee, and all the people of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I acknowledge Canada's failure to protect Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation's interests and act without considering their loss of culture, heritage and traditional economy. With the successful resolution of this settlement agreement, we are taking a step toward reconciliation and to renewing our nation-to-nation relationship with Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The settlement of this historic grievance through fair, respectful and meaningful negotiation is an example of our government's commitment to advance reconciliation and enhance the social and economic outcomes of First Nations. As we move forward with this process, we are confident this will lead to greater prosperity, as we develop relationships built on respect with Indigenous partners."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, located in Kenora District, Ontario , is a Treaty 3 First Nation.

District, , is a Treaty 3 First Nation. Canada has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve specific claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved over 592 specific claims since 1973.

has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve specific claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. Working in partnership with First Nations, has resolved over 592 specific claims since 1973. Since January 1, 2016 , Canada has settled more than 183 specific claims with First Nations, totalling $8.9 billion in compensation.

, has settled more than 183 specific claims with First Nations, totalling in compensation. In the fiscal year 2021–22, 56 claims were filed with Canada , 83 claims were "assessed" (77 claims were accepted for negotiation, while 6 claims were not accepted for negotiations), and 26 claims were resolved (with 23 claims settled through negotiations, and in 3 claims, compensation was awarded at the Specific Claims Tribunal).

, 83 claims were "assessed" (77 claims were accepted for negotiation, while 6 claims were not accepted for negotiations), and 26 claims were resolved (with 23 claims settled through negotiations, and in 3 claims, compensation was awarded at the Specific Claims Tribunal). As of July 22, 2022 , 53 land claims and other land-related agreements have been reached in Ontario . Learn more about land claims in Ontario .

