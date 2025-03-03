WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Manitoba have finalized a 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Through this agreement, communities across Manitoba will be able to build or improve the critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste – that will in turn help them build more homes and meet the growing demand for affordable housing. The province of Manitoba will receive $209.8 million to address their housing-enabling infrastructure priorities.

Under CHIF, funding is available over ten years to support long-term provincial and territorial infrastructure priorities that will directly enable increased housing supply. Such initiatives could include projects that provide the critical infrastructure necessary to enable more homes or increase densification, provide the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems required to support community growth, preserve existing capacity or increase reliability and access to drinking water, or implement waste diversion initiatives to reduce landfill use.

Thanks to this agreement with the Government of Manitoba, the Government of Canada will be able to meet its commitment announced in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement to fund Phase 2 of the City of Winnipeg's North End Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade project, by providing $150 million over four years, starting in 2026-2027. This project, phases 1 and 2 of which have already been announced, will extend the plant's service life, support the region's population and economic growth, and better protect Lake Winnipeg for years to come.

By working together to invest in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste projects across Manitoba, we help ensure that communities have the capacity to support housing projects that meet the demands of a growing population.

Quotes

"Upgrading Winnipeg's North End Sewage Treatment Plant will serve 70% of the city's residents and help protect Lake Winnipeg for generations. By strengthening drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste systems, we're laying the groundwork for more homes to be built, faster. This ten-year agreement reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth, stronger communities, and housing solutions for all Manitobans."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Winnipeg's future growth depends on smart investments in the infrastructure that makes housing possible. This agreement is a significant step toward ensuring we have the wastewater capacity needed to support more homes, more jobs, and a growing population. The new North End Water Pollution Control Centre is an investment in our economy and the health of our rivers and Lake Winnipeg. I appreciate the commitment from our federal and provincial partners, and I look forward to working together to see this project through."

His Worship, Mayor Scott Gillingham

Quick facts

On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest almost $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest almost over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada. On September 13, 2024 , the Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities called on all provinces and territories to commit to actions that will increase Canada's housing supply in exchange for funding through the CHIF Provincial and Territorial funding stream.

, the Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities called on all provinces and territories to commit to actions that will increase housing supply in exchange for funding through the CHIF Provincial and Territorial funding stream. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Through the direct delivery stream of CHIF, funding will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online .

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can . In the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada announced, through existing funding allocated under the provincial and territorial stream of CHIF, that it will provide $150 million over four years to the Winnipeg North End Sewage Treatment Plant project, starting in 2026-2027.

