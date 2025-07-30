BRAMPTON, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Sheridan College is enhancing safety and accessibility of active transportation infrastructure on campus with the support of the Government of Canada. The combined investment of $600,000 will make it easier and safer for people to walk, bike, and move around campus.

The project will enhance Sheridan College Drive by widening 180 metres of sidewalk, building a bicycle path, and installing lighting and benches. Separated from the road and bus routes, the new path will provide a dedicated entrance to campus for cyclists and other active transportation users. The project will also have three enhanced outdoor bike shelters that will give commuters more peace of mind when storing their bikes on campus.

Quotes

"Here in Brampton South and across Canada, investments in active transportation – like the new bicycle path along Sheridan College Drive – are helping build safer, more connected communities. By making walking and cycling easier and more accessible, we're supporting healthier lifestyles and more sustainable ways to move."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South

"This project marks a significant step forward in making active transportation a more accessible, safe, and appealing option for Sheridan's campus community. By investing in a dedicated bike path and secured bike shelters, we're not only supporting sustainability — we're fostering a more connected, inclusive, and forward-thinking campus. We want our students, staff, and visitors to feel confident choosing sustainable ways to travel, whether they walk, bike, or use accessible transportation."

Rajan Sandhu, interim President and Vice Chancellor, Sheridan College

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $360,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning is contributing $240,000 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF is part of the larger Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) which will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website (link to site) for more information.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website (link to site) for more information. The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government has also launched an Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Meagan Kashty, Manager, Communications & Public Relations, Sheridan College, 905-845-9430 ext. 2543, [email protected]