GREY AND BRUCE COUNTIES, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents will benefit from improved accessible transportation services and transit system efficiency after a combined investment of more than $1.4 million from the federal government, Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (S.M.A.R.T) a not-for profit organization which provides day-to-day transportation to the residents of Bruce and Grey counties for residents who have a disability.

S.M.A.R.T. will receive an investment to purchase four accessible vans, eight accessible cars, and booking software to improve their on-demand transit service. S.M.A.R.T will also receive funding in partnership with Home and Community Support Services of Grey and Bruce to complete a feasibility study to explore more efficient transit software systems, which will support better service delivery of their services.

"This investment is about more than transportation—it's about accessibility, opportunity, and connectivity. By expanding transit options, we're helping meet the demands of this growing region for decades to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

This federal investment has been transformative for Saugeen Mobility. By renewing 70% of our aging fleet and implementing a new client notification system, we're significantly improving the safety, reliability, and overall experience for the people who rely on our service every day.

Stephan Labelle, General Manager

The federal government is investing $1,437,224 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and S.M.A.R.T is contributing $346,307 .

in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and S.M.A.R.T is contributing . The RTSF supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a funding agreement.

