MONTAGUE GOLD MINES, NS, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The site of a former gold mine that operated approximately 100 years ago will be remediated after an investment of more than $33.4 million from the federal and provincial governments.

An environmental site assessment confirmed the soil at Montague Mines, which was mined for gold from 1865 to 1940, is contaminated with mercury and arsenic. The contamination is primarily found in an area of approximately 363 acres where mine tailings were disposed. The goal of the project is to return the land and wetlands to a productive habitat similar to what it was before mining activities.

The cleanup will include excavating contaminated soils to a depth of two metres and placing the soil in impermeable containment cells that will be constructed on site. The estimated volume of material expected to be contained within the cells is 120,000 m3. A treatment system will also be required to collect and treat any leachate from the constructed containment cells. Clean backfill will replace removed soil.

A low-permeability cover will be placed on areas of the site with lower levels of contamination to keep precipitation from creating contaminated runoff. These areas will also be covered with clean backfill.

Since 1991, provincial legislation in Nova Scotia requires mining companies to provide funds for reclamation — such as cash or bonds — before mining begins to cover full reclamation costs. This ensures sites can be effectively reclaimed even if a company defaults, preventing an abandoned or contaminated site.

"It is crucial that we uphold Canada's world-leading environmental standards by addressing the contamination on the Montague Mines site. This project will promote long-term environmental sustainability on both the site of the former mine, and downstream."

Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville–Bedford–Preston

"The start of remediation at the historic gold mine site in Montague Mines marks a major step forward in protecting both the environment and public health. This work reflects our dedication to responsible environmental stewardship and our commitment to addressing the legacy of past industrial activity.

The Honourable Fred Tilley, Nova Scotia Minister of Public Works

The federal government is investing $15 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $18,480,000 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

